NFL Draft Rumors: Texas' Matthew Golden suggested to boost Cowboys' playoff odds

Matthew Golden is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He put himself on the radar with a strong season for the Texas Longhorns, but significantly improved his stock when he ran the fastest 40-yard dash time at the Combine of any player in his position.

The Dallas Cowboys have consistently been rumored to be one of his potential landing spots. They currently own the 12th overall pick in the draft, so there is a solid chance that he will be available for them. Finding another receiver for their offense is likely to be one of their top priorities, so their apparent interest makes sense.

Ben Solak discussed the possibility of the Cowboys drafting Golden in a recent article with ESPN. He pointed out that besides CeeDee Lamb, their offense lacks any legitimate weapons to threaten an opposing defense. He believes that with the way their offense is currently constructed, they may have a hard time getting back to the NFL Playoffs.

His analysis stated that targeting a wide receiver at some point on day two of this year's draft is probably their best strategy, but if Matthew Golden is available at 12th, he believes it is a strong pick. Solak believes that the Cowboys' offensive weapons are among the worst in the NFL, so upgrading in this area may be the key to their potential playoff run this year.

Cowboys draft outlook if they miss out on Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden seems to be an ideal fit for the Dallas Cowboys with their 12th overall pick, but he may not be available for them in this spot. It's a realistic possibility that he's selected before they are on the clock, so if he is their preferred target, they would need to pivot in this scenario.

The 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded with solid wide receivers, so they could potentially find one in another round. Tetairoa McMillan is another wide recevier candidate for them in first round, but he doesn't have the same speedy upside as Golden, which the Cowboys' offense is missing.

Dallas has several other needs as well, including adding defensive backs and offensive linemen. They could potentially use their 12th pick on one of these positions, especially considering the elite offensive tackle prospects this year. Ashton Jeanty has also been rumored to be on their radar, so Golden is not the only player that could be a game-changer for them.

