NFL Draft Rumors: Xavier Restrepo’s poor 40-dash timing could make him a Day 3 pick

Miami Hurricanes receiver Xavier Restrepo had a poor 40-yard dash at Miami's pro day on Monday, and he is now expected to be a Day 3 pick.

Restrepo ran the 40-yard dash in 4.83 seconds, but he claims he tweaked something, which impacted his speed. However, after his showing, NFL insider and draft analyst Field Yates thinks Restrepo will be a late Day 3 pick.

"I'm not going to give up hope entirely on Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo, as he still has a lot to offer within his skill set," Yates wrote in an ESPN article on Friday.

Yates added that Restrepo's 40-yard dash "will undoubtedly influence his value in a negative way."

"Restrepo's game has never been predicated upon speed, so the time wasn't fully detrimental to his on-field outlook."

Although Yates thinks Restrepo's 40-yard dash will hurt his draft stock, he was expected to be a depth receiver in the NFL anyway.

However, despite the slow 40-yard dash, Restrepo did have success at college as he had back-to-back years of 1,000+ receiving yards. He recorded 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024.

Former NFL QB defends Xavier Restrepo ahead of NFL draft

Xavier Restrepo had a disappointing pro day, but former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III believes he will be a star receiver in the league.

After Restrepo's 40-yard dash at the Hurricanes' pro day, Griffin defended the receiver on X.

"Xavier Restrepo’s 40 time DOESN’T MATTER. Restrepo played 90.5% of his snaps as slot merchant last year. Watch his tape and you will see he knows when he is open in man or zone and how to separate to win on ones. A QBs best friend for moving the chains," Griffin wrote.

NFL Draft Buzz has Restrepo ranked as the 106th-ranked player and the 16th-ranked receiver. The outlet projects him to be drafted in the fourth round.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

