NFL Draft Rumors: Zay Flowers to Chiefs? Franchise invites Boston’s speedy WR to workout with Patrick Mahomes

Zay Flowers is one of the top wide receiver prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft and he's expected to be a first-round selection.

Flowers demonstrated elite speed and quickness during his career with the Boston College Golden Eagles and also at the 2023 NFL combine. HIs blazing time of 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash has siginificantly improved his draft stock.

One team that has apparently taken notice of Flowers' upside as a receiving prospect is the Kansas City Chiefs. The franchise reportedly invited him to work out with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas as part of their scouting process leading up to the draft next week.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Boston College WR Zay Flowers - Mel Kiper’s No. 10 overall prospect - is in Texas today to workout with Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes at the request of the team, per source. Flowers believed his pre-draft process was over after visiting the Titans on Tuesday…until the Chiefs called… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Boston College WR Zay Flowers - Mel Kiper’s No. 10 overall prospect - is in Texas today to workout with Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes at the request of the team, per source. Flowers believed his pre-draft process was over after visiting the Titans on Tuesday…until the Chiefs called… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Pro Football Talk gave an additional update on Flowers working out with Mahomes:

"The Chiefs called Flowers and asked him to work out with Mahomes, according to the report. That’s an unusual arrangement: Teams regularly work prospects out at their schools, their homes or where they’re training, but asking a wide receiver prospect to work out with the team’s quarterback is different.

"It’s unclear whether any Chiefs coaches, scouts or other employees are in attendance, or whether it’s just Mahomes and Flowers working out together."

This arrangement suggests the Chiefs are looking for direct input from Patrick Mahomes regarding whether or not Zay Flowers is an ideal fit for their passing scheme. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been known to target speedy receivers, which may have put the Boston College product on his radar.

The Chiefs currently own the 31st overall in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. This means they may have to trade up if they want to acquire Flowers. He's currently projected to be a top 20 pick, according to many draft sources.

Is Zay Flowers a good fit for the Chiefs in 2023 NFL draft?

The Chiefs have one of the most high-powered passing attacks in the entire NFL, helping them win two Super Bowl rings in the last four years.

While they were loaded with receiving options last season, their depth in the position has taken a hit during the 2023 NFL offseason. They parted ways with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman during the free agency period.

While the Chiefs have failed to sign replacements in free agency, they could be looking towards the draft to do so.

Zay Flowers recorded 1,117 total yards and 12 touchdowns in his final college football season, despite playing in a weak Boston College offense. Pairing his elite speed with an Andy Reid system led by Patrick Mahomes could unlock his full potential as a dangerous weapon.

