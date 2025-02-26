NFL exec snubs Travis Kelce as he compares Penn State TE Tyler Warren with Rob Gronkowski

An NFL executive has likened Penn State tight end Tyler Warren to Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski, passing over Travis Kelce.

Tyler Warren has become the highest-rated tight end prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft following a record-breaking senior season at Penn State. In an article released on Wednesday, the unidentified executive gave his opinion to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Kansas City Chiefs are weighing long-term replacement plans for Kelce, who confirmed he'll play another season after their Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He's a nasty f---er and he blocks his ass off, that's what I love," the veteran executive told FOX Sports. "I haven't seen a tight end run the seam as well as him since Gronk came out. You can use him in the screen game. His catch radius is insane. He's a true blue-chipper."

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Notre Dame at Penn State - Source: Imagn

This Gronkowski comparison is the opposite of the Kelce connections that started last October. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth specifically said Warren "reminds me of Kelce" in an ESPN piece.

Tyler Warren's journey from multi-sport star to a possible top-10 pick

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Notre Dame at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Warren's athletic background seemingly tracks Kelce's path. Both were quarterbacks in high school and were standout three-sport players. Warren was an all-state football, basketball, and baseball player in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

The Penn State star shattered the Big Ten single-season tight end record with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. He contributed 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Warren's skills were evident in a September game against Kent State. In that game, he lined up in the shotgun, faked a pass, and ran 17 yards. He later caught a 16-yard touchdown from quarterback Drew Allar, and right before halftime, he threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Nicholas Singleton.

His career-defining game was October, 12 against USC. Warren shared the FBS tight end record with 17 catches for 224 receiving yards. This is the second-highest in Penn State history at any position. He even took a snap at center on a trick play that went for a 32-yard touchdown.

Tyler Warren has received an invitation to attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay next month—significant as the league is adamant only to invite 8-10 prospects.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has the Saints taking Tyler Warren ninth overall, while FanSided had him 22nd to the Chargers. That puts him out of the Chiefs' reach at pick 31 unless they move up.

One of the NFL personnel executives ESPN spoke with in October made a more tempered comparison. He views Tyler Warren as comparable to Green Bay's Tucker Kraft but not Kelce.

