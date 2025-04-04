NFL exec suggests Ben Johnson's $42,000,000 spend on Bears' guard is "an overpay"

The Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson as their new coach in January to replace Mike Eberflus, who failed to impress during his three-season stint. Johnson immediately got to work to revamp the roster for the upcoming season.

One of the biggest requirements for the Chicago Bears was to improve their offensive line. Last season, quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked a record-breaking 68 times, making him the third-most sacked quarterback in NFL history, but Johnson addressed the issue in the offseason.

Johnson and his team revamped the offensive line by bringing in Joey Thuney and Jonah Jackson, but their biggest acquisition was ex-Falcons center Drew Dalman. He was given a three-year deal worth $42 million by the Bears. However, an anonymous NFL executive believes that Johnson "overpaid" to recruit Dalman to his team.

"I applaud them for doing it the way they are doing it. You've got two proven commoditites at guard, and the head coach knows Jonah Jackson from Detroit. It's overpay for the center, but they have a chance to address left tackle in the draft and come away with a pretty formidable group," an anonymous NFL exec told The Athletic's Mike Sando.

Ben Johnson has splurged to get Drew Dalman, but the center has proven himself during his stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Dalman played 40 games during his four-season stint with the Falcons and could provide the stability the O-line requires for Caleb Williams to perform under Johnson.

Ben Johnson makes comparison between the Bears' WR room and a basketball team

Ben Johnson is known as an offensive-minded guru. While speaking to reporters during the NFL Annual Meetings in Palm Beach, he opened up about the importance of roster construction.

Johnson highlighted the traits and characteristics he looks for in his WR room. He said that having a variety in the WR room could prove beneficial for the team's success.

"You don't want five 6'4" guys necessarily in the receiver room," Johnson said.

"You want more of a basketball team where you got the point guard, you got the power forward, you have a wealth of different skill sets that you can look and call upon whether you're at the field or whatever the situation arises."

The Chicago Bears are looking to become playoff contenders under Johnson. With a new and improved O-line in place, fans will expect Caleb Williams to showcase his true potential as a quarterback and lead the team to glory.

