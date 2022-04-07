NFL executive predicts Lamar Jackson's trade value should he and Ravens split 

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his contract with the team that drafted him with the last pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The organization and the former Heisman Trophy winner are at an impasse as both sides have yet to engage in contract talks.

NFL executive Matt Lombardo has given his take on what he believes the star quarterback would be worth if the two sides cannot agree.

“If they were shopping him today, Lamar would be worth two first-round picks. Easily.”

Two first-round draft picks would undoubtedly be appropriate as Jackson has been a two-time Pro Bowler since being drafted and being named NFL MVP in 2019.

The delay in the contract talks has likely been aided by the fact that the Ravens may be skeptical about offering a huge contract because of Jackson's injury history. The 2019 NFL passing yards leader missed five games last season with a nagging ankle injury.

Jackson does not have a traditional agent, as his mother serves in that role for him. Many NFL players have decided to bet on themselves, and it appears as if the former University of Louisville standout may do the same going into the 2022 NFL season.

There has been much speculation about his feelings towards the franchise, to which he responded with a simple message:

"I love my Ravens. I don’t know who the hell (is) putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving...stop tryna read my mind."

Can the Baltimore Ravens win if Lamar Jackson decides to sit out next season?

The Ravens played a significant portion of last season without their star quarterback behind center. His replacement, Tyler Huntley, was average at best in his stead. Jackson missed the last five games of the year, and Huntley started in the final five games.

As a result, the Ravens lost their final six games of the season. So how would the team fare without the former Heisman Trophy winner?

The AFC North division will be a tough hill to climb as the AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals are returning with most of their roster intact from last season.

The Cleveland Browns will have Deshaun Watson at quarterback (barring suspension from the league for violating the NFL's conduct policy over allegations of sexual assault).

Under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers have never had a losing record.

They signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the offseason to help bridge the gap after former signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger retired after 18 seasons with the franchise.

If Baltimore is looking to return to the top of the division and compete for the AFC title, it would be to their best benefit to find a way to ensure Lamar Jackson does not hold out next season.

