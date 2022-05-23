"These guys want to pick the coach, pick the players" - NFL HoF executive questions role of players like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson in today's landscape

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes are four of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. There is an adage that says with great power comes great responsibility and each of these signal callers wields a great deal of power in their respective organizations.

According to some, including former Green Bay Packers GM Ron Wolf, these players may be overplaying their hands. Wolf, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the NFL, was a recent guest on the Big Show Radio Network. They discussed the state of the league's most prominent quarterbacks and their influence.

Here's what he had to say:

"There is a huge change, and it started with Russell Wilson. Then went Watson, and now we got Rodgers. And it appears that today's quarterbacks want to be more than quarterbacks."

He went on:

"In my time, they were hired to play the position of quarterback. That's what they're being paid for and that's what they're being paid to do. These guys, they want to pick the coach, pick the players, it's an interesting dilemma."

Wolf was referring to previous statements from Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers lamenting over not having enough say or input into players that the Seahawks and Packers, respectively, were adding to the roster.

In Wilson's case, he was eventually traded away to the Denver Broncos just months ago for three players and a bevy of draft picks. Meanwhile, Rodgers elected to re-sign with Green Bay after much speculation.

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12 🏼 #year18 Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️

Ron Wolf may want things to go back to the way they once were but the league is trending in a completely different direction.

Players with cache' in sports such as Tom Brady, LeBron James and Aaron Rodgers feel as if they have earned the right to have a say in things such as personnel. As their franchises have included them in such decisions, they seem to agree as well.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in 2022

This season, for the first time since 2013, the Green Bay Packers will step onto the field without star receiver Davante Adams. The All-Pro receiver, who is widely regarded as the best receiver in football today, was traded away to the Las Vegas Raiders per his request to leave the team.

The connection between Rodgers and Adams is the stuff that legends are made of. During their time together, Adams was a two-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowl player.

He was also the NFL's receiving touchdown leader in 2020. The team also lost former receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, respectively.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Packers’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs, per source. This is called living right: Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL’s reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the NFL’s former MVP Patrick Mahomes. Former Packers’ WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Chiefs, per source. This is called living right: Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL’s reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers to the NFL’s former MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Green Bay also lost star edge rusher Za'Darius Smith to division rival the Minnesota Vikings. Smith was injured for most of last season, but in the two seasons prior to that, he made the Pro Bowl with 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 sacks in 2020.

Despite these critical losses, the Packers still have high expectations because their number 12 is still playing at an all-time high level. Rodgers is the reigning two-time NFL MVP, which gives him four in total.

Green Bay fans are expecting to once again win the NFC North and improve on last season's divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They have their eyes on the prize and are optimistic they can make a strong push to for the Super Bowl.

