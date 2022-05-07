NFL executive reports that Green Bay Packers wanted to hurt Aaron Rodgers by not drafting a WR in round 1

Aaron Rodgers took his sweet time returning to the Green Bay Packers last off-season. It was the story of the summer.

Among the many analysts giving their expert opinions, one of the most common thoughts was that Rodgers was frustrated about how little a say he had in the lineup of the team. Also, the lack of weapons at wide receiver had Rodgers considering a move to another team.

Aaron Rodgers @AaronRodgers12

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the

Thank you 🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise Thank you Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward https://t.co/iQjMbUIHcI

Eventually, Rodgers returned to the Packers, and so do former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, presumably at Rodgers’ request. Finally, Green Bay had a couple of solid wide receivers to go along with elite pass-catcher Davante Adams.

Adams, however, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling left the Packers during the free-agent frenzy this offseason. So, it seemed a no-brainer that the Packers would draft a wide out in the first round with one of their two picks.

In a recent report from The Athletics’ Mike Sando, an anonymous executive from another team seemed to think the Packers could be purposely trying to hurt Rodgers.

"It almost feels spiteful to Rodgers. Sometimes, these teams get caught up in their own specialness in being able to evaluate players that, they think there are only 18 players with first-round grades available in the draft, and therefore, that's all there really is, but at some point, the need factors in also."

With Aaron Rodgers slinging the rock, there's no doubt one of the Packer's rookie pass catchers can reach elite level status

The Packers continued their streak of not drafting wide receivers in the first round. And while it’s true that the need for a player at the position was there, the 2022 draft was packed with quality wide receivers, many of whom slid into the later rounds.

The Packers remained patient and got exactly the players they needed to fill out their roster. History has shown us that first round picks don’t necessarily equal superstars. Davante Adams himself was drafted in the second round.

Clearly, the Packers felt they could acquire a talented new weapon for Rogers later in the draft while selecting first-round worthy players to strengthen their defense. Still, while Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are skilled wide receivers in their own right, could either of them go on to become the next Davante Adams? As long as Aaron Rodgers is under center, it’s a good possibility.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Christian Watson become the next Packers elite WR? Of course! No way! 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe