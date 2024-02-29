NFL Executive VP of football operations “didn’t even bother” discussing tush push despite complaints surrounding Jason Kelce’s play

Jason Kelce's season didn't end at the desired time, but the team still managed to cause a stir. The Tush Push remains a controversial topic of discussion for fanbases around the league, but it appears that there is little urgency in addressing the Eagles' infamous play.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent spoke about the state of the conversation happening between himself and various NFL big-whigs during the season. Here's how he put it:

"[00:14:00] When we discussed the push play with the [competition] committee during the season, later during the season, [there was an] evolution of the play. There were more teams doing it. ... and they were doing different things. It was 'Hey don't punish a team that strategically does it well.' No discussion around it. ... Didn't even bother. [00:14:53]" [17.8] PFT

While it looks bad for those hoping to see a penalty slapped on the next team that attempts the modified quarterback sneak, he never said that nothing would ever be done. He simply said that nothing had been done yet in the limited time and long list of priorities the league hopes to address.

In other words, it might not be near the top of the list of priorities, but it doesn't appear to be completely off the list, either. That said, anything resembling "maybe" is taken to be a "no" by many when they hear the term.

In the end, Vincent's comments lead one to believe that they shouldn't hold their breath about anything being done soon.

Jason Kelce's retirement puts Jalen Hurts' Tush Push in peril

Jason Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

At this point, there is reason to believe that Jason Kelce's employment status plays a bigger role in the life expectancy of the Tush Push than the competition committee.

Rumors have run rampant this offseason of Travis Kelce's brother stepping away from the NFL for good, which could deal a serious blow to the play.

Kelce's offensive line has been the only one to reliably pull off the play. Without the vanguard of the push, one can only wonder if the Philadelphia Eagles could find a suitable substitute. Even if he returns, the center has arrived on Fatherhood's doorstep as he ponders an age-37 season and his play could nosedive on any play.

Will Jason Kelce do one more tour of duty?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.