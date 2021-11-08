"What's going on in Green Bay?" - NFL executives furious about uneven COVID protocols for Aaron Rodgers 

Several team executives and coaches have voiced their concerns over what is happening in Green Bay. They made a complaint that their franchises were seemingly given a different set of COVID-19 protocol standards over the summer than the Green Bay Packers.

fake nick ramsey @nick_ramsey … four-time super bowl champ & “fox nfl sunday” host terry bradshaw laments the nation is divided over covid-19 treatments and excoriates packers quarterback @aaronrodgers12 for his dishonesty & for “thinking only about [himself].” … four-time super bowl champ & “fox nfl sunday” host terry bradshaw laments the nation is divided over covid-19 treatments and excoriates packers quarterback @aaronrodgers12 for his dishonesty & for “thinking only about [himself].” https://t.co/45T4hEGT9q

The NFL gave orders to teams that unvaccinated players were required to put on facial protection while on the sidelines during preseason games. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not follow orders. An NFL team executive noted that he got an email from the NFL about the COVID-19 protocols that read:

"Any such individual with bench area access who is not fully vaccinated, except for active players, shall be required to wear masks at all times. Unvaccinated inactive players must also wear masks."

An executive informed ESPN that the email was nonsense. The league is looking into how the Packers dealt with COVID-19 procedures at their facility and preseason games. The league will be investigating some video footage from within the Packers’ training facility. The objective is to observe that facial coverings were being worn and procedures were being followed.

“What's going on in Green Bay? That's not what teams were told by the NFL. Our players wore masks all the time. We made our guys that weren't playing wear masks."

Additionally, the NFL is investigating a Halloween gathering that several Packers players attended, including Rodgers. Players were observed on social media not wearing face coverings. The league has standards in place that state that only a specific number of players can crowd the exterior of the team's training facility. The league believes a violation might have been committed.

Rodgers and the Packers are facing fines, but no suspensions, for possible procedural infractions. Rodgers has been tested every day in conjunction with NFL rules for unvaccinated players. On Wednesday, the Packers quarterback discovered that he had caught COVID-19 and missed Green Bay's game against the Chiefs. He is now required to return a negative test to be back with the team on November 13.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story: QB Aaron Rodgers and the #Packers could face penalties for COVID-19 violations, with Rodgers' mask-less press conferences and a recent Halloween party among the issues in focus.My story: nfl.com/news/packers-a… QB Aaron Rodgers and the #Packers could face penalties for COVID-19 violations, with Rodgers' mask-less press conferences and a recent Halloween party among the issues in focus. My story: nfl.com/news/packers-a…

Rodgers said he appealed to the NFL, the NFLPA (the labor union representing NFL players) and a mutually approved infectious disease specialist to be deemed vaccinated. He went through a treatment created to elevate his immunity. Rodgers informed journalists in August that he was "immunized." His petition was denied soon after. He breached one of the rules for unvaccinated players by regularly showing up at his news conferences without a mask.

