NFL expert urges Browns to recreate Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase-esque duo with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

ESPN Cleveland NFL analyst Tony Rizzo believes that the Cleveland Browns can re-create the philosophy of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While discussing the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft on Tuesday, Rizzo made clear his belief that the Browns have the ability to copy the Bengals QB-WR situation next year. Rizzo outlined how the Browns would be creating a similar situation that Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have in Cincinnati if they select Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter later this April.

"The dream draft scenario for the Browns is to take Travis Hunter and then trade back up and reunite him with Shedeur Sanders. With that combo, didn't the Bengals, I know they did it in different years, but didn't they do it with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Yes, they did."

The Browns currently occupy the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will most likely have the chance to select either Hunter or Sanders at the time. However, it seems extremely unlikely that either player will make it to the next round when the Browns will be picking again.

As a result, the only way for this scenario to work would be if the Browns traded up to potentially within the top ten to ensure Sanders is not taken by another team like the New Orleans Saints or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Can the Cleveland Browns draft both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter?

In theory, yes the Browns can select both players. However, the price to trade into a prime position in the first round will not be cheap for the Cleveland franchise.

Despite this, should the Browns actually pull off a trade to get back into the first round, Hunter and Sanders have the ability to form one of the top duos in the entire league.

Sanders had over 4,000 passing yards and 40 total touchdowns in 2024, while Hunter had over 95 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

The Browns already have wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku. As a result, the addition of both Sanders and Hunter could make the Cleveland offense one of the most exciting and talented in the entire National Football League in 2025.

