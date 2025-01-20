NFL expert uses Peyton Manning to assess Lamar Jackson’s latest playoff loss

Peyton Manning and Lamar Jackson never shared the NFL. However, all season long, analysts and pundits have used "The Sheriff" as a point of comparison for the Baltimore Ravens quarterback. The comparison has now trickled into the playoffs as doubts about Jackson's ability to win The Big Game continue to grow.

Speaking on Monday's edition of "Good Morning Football," NFL expert Peter Schrager claimed that Manning also struggled to overcome others in his conference but eventually got over the hump.

"Peyton Manning was 3-6 in the playoffs in his first six years as a pro," Schrager said (1:22). "In 2004 he went and they lost his third straight road playoff game and did so 20-3 in the snow up in New England. And that was after winning two MVP awards.

"I watched how Peyton Manning's career went and then he beat Brady. He eventually beat Brady in a really dramatic playoff win in Indianapolis. And he would then go win another Super Bowl and he'd be fine."

Today, Peyton Manning is celebrated as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of the 21st century, even a decade after hanging up his cleats. Schrager's point claims that in a similar fashion, perhaps after Jackson hangs it up in the 2030s, it will be after he gets his moment atop the conference.

Lamar Jackson rests his MVP case

Lamar Jackson at AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

With Lamar Jackson's season now over, there is no time left to make any adjustments or add new information for the voters. At this point, everything Jackson could or should have done is now in the past.

Now, it falls on those judging to pick between Jackson, Josh Allen and as some may argue, Saquon Barkley. Of course, while Allen and Barkley are still alive in the playoffs, their contributions are not counted toward the award.

In other words, based on how the voting is carried out, what happened from the end of Week 18 has no bearing on who gets the award. As such, some fans and voters could regret their choice based on what happens in the postseason, but by that point, it is too late.

Either way, those thoughts now have run out of fresh material that could change their mind about their vote. Lamar Jackson's exit marks one milestone closer to the final reward reveal at the NFL Honors on Feb. 6 before Super Bowl LIX.

Did he do enough to win the award, or will Josh Allen get his first MVP?

