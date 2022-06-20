"Not surprised he’s salty" - NFL fans get back at former player who said he'd prefer to face Tom Brady over Peyton Manning

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott was asked about who he’d prefer to face: Tom Brady or Peyton Manning. Scott said he prefers the current Bucs QB over Manning. On the ESPN radio show Bart & Hahn, the former Jets and Ravens linebacker spoke about the difference between playing against Brady and Manning:
"I'd rather play against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning!"
His response saw NFL fans take to social media to share their thoughts about the former linebacker's comment.
Scott received plenty of opposition for saying he'd prefer to face Brady over Manning
This NFL fan commented that Scott had a record of 2 - 8 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and is not surprised he's salty:
A Carolina Panthers fan suggested asking the nine teams that the Tampa Bay quarterback has faced in the Super Bowl, saying they wouldn't prefer to face him:
This fan commented that Scott thinks Manning invented the audible:
Another fan said that Scott is more salty than man at this point:
Here, a New England Patriots fan commented, cursing Scott:
Another Patriots fan said the former NFL linebacker is one of the top television Pats haters, along with former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith, and former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis:
This New England fan said that Scott is a hater who got lucky one time and wonders why anyone listens to his analysis of football:
Former Buccaneers safety Ahmad Black said that he tells people all the time that Scott is salty:
A fan stated that Scott was the NFL's version of Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green:
Another Patriots fan mentioned how former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis said that the Tampa Bay quarterback was the toughest matchup from a cornerback perspective. The fan asked whose opinion we value more between Scott and Revis:
Scott's Career
Scott played 11 seasons in the NFL, the first seven with the Ravens, and the final four with the Jets. He made the All-Pro second team and his lone Pro Bowl in the 2006 season came with the Ravens.
Most of the controversy surrounding the event can be attributed to the fact that many people believe the Bucs QB is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. No other quarterback has come close to winning as many Super Bowl rings.
