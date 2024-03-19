NFL fan "uncovers" Tom Brady conspiracy theory over Super Bowl LII clip in 'The Dynasty'

Tom Brady has been known to get mixed up in controversial situations and conspiracy theories during his legendary NFL career. Deflategate is one of the most notorious incidents that he was allegedly involved in, but many others are rumored to be out there. For a player who has won seven Super Bowl rings in 10 appearances, that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

His run of dominance with the New England Patriots has been on display lately in the docuseries "The Dynasty" on Apple TV. The series outlines their two-decade long reign that is considered to be the greatest by any team in NFL history. They won six Super Bowls and nine Conference Championships during this iconic era.

In a recent episode, their loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Supr Bowl LII was one of the main focal points. One of the most memorable plays from that game has been labeled as the "Philly Special" for a trick play that resulted in an unlikely touchdown reception.

The show aired the play with the game's offical commentary from Al Michaels. A fan on X then took notice of a specific change to the way the play was announced in the docuseries.

When quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on a reverse-pass trick-play, Michaels completes his call with, "Foles, touchdown." The fan who pointed out the edited clip in the show recognized that it was switched to "Caught, touchdown."

This is where the fan suggests a conspiracy theory with Tom Brady, claiming he was directly involved in making this change. Brady has been working as a part of the production of the show, so Apple has been using his imput. It hasn't been confirmed if he was the one that wanted this changed to exclude Nick Foles, but the fan seems to think so, calling him "petty" along the way.

Why would Tom Brady want Nick Foles excluded from Super Bowl LII call?

Tom Brady and Nick Foles

If the new conspiracy theory happens to be true and it was in fact Tom Brady who requested that Nick Foles' name be left out of the touchdown call for the iconic Philly Special, it's fair to wonder why he would do so. The fan who posted the video suggested that it was a petty move by the GOAT, who still hasn't accepted that he lost to a back-up quarterback in the Super Bowl.

Brady has won seven rings in 10 big-game appearances, both of which are NFL records. His first two losses came to Eli Manning and the New York Giants, with Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles representing the final loss.

He has been vocal about his frustrations with losing to Manning, especially the second time, but this theory suggests that he doesn't even want to acknowledge Foles, who filled in for Carson Wentz after his injury. The loss doesn't change the fact that he is the consensus GOAT, but it may have been the most shocking defeat of his entire career, considering the circumstances.