"Why ya man dressed like a convicted felon?" - Aaron Rodgers' bold look for Packers training camp has NFL fans buzzing

Aaron Rodgers is, without question, one of the best quarterbacks and strongest personalities in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers star frequently makes headlines; this time, it was no different.

This time, the Packers quarterback showed up in a white tank top and some denim jeans to the team's training camp. Naturally, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the signal-caller's look.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic commented that the Green Bay quarterback looked like a convicted felon:

Other fans compared the quarterback's look to Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage from the film Con Air:

Other fans compared the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the lead singer of the 1990s rock band Creed, Scott Stapp:

Jeff @BeastQuake @packers @AaronRodgers12 Slight chance this was in homage to one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite bands Creed, going with a Scott Stapp "Higher" look, though the blue jeans more align with Nic Cage in Con Air. @packers @AaronRodgers12 Slight chance this was in homage to one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite bands Creed, going with a Scott Stapp "Higher" look, though the blue jeans more align with Nic Cage in Con Air. https://t.co/pcgl2gl9OU

Some fans also feel that another Super Bowl and NFL MVP award is a lock for this upcoming season based on his look alone:

Rodgers enters the Packers training camp after signing a three-year, $150,815,000 contract extension with Green Bay this offseason. The deal includes a $40.8 million signing bonus, $150,815,000 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $50,271,667.

Last season, the quarterback won his second consecutive AP NFL MVP award after throwing for 4,115 yards. He was tied for fourth in touchdown passes with 37. He's one short of the record five MVP awards held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. The Packers signal-caller is tied for the fourth-most seasons of more than 4,000 yards passing (10 seasons).

He led Green Bay into the postseason for the third straight season in 2021 (11 times since becoming the starting quarterback in 2008). The team made it to the NFC Divisional Round, coming up short to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers enters his 18th NFL season

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

As the 38-year-old is set to play in 2022, he's looking to add to his Hall of Fame resume. His 55,360 passing yards are the fourth-most among active quarterbacks and the 10th-most of all time.

The 499 passing touchdowns are second among active quarterbacks behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (624) and fifth in NFL history.

Let's see if Rodgers can add to this historic career and lead the Packers back to the Super Bowl this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far