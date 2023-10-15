Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is no stranger to the spectacular, and against the Carolina Panthers, the star receiver did perhaps his best celebration.

After being down 14-0 to Bryce Young and co, the Dolphins needed a response, and they got it in the second quarter as they piled on 21 unanswered points to take the lead into halftime.

Hill's touchdown was the one that gave Miami the lead, and we imagine that this one will live long in the memory for a host of reasons.

Tyreek Hill performs outstanding celebration

The NFL is rather odd when it comes to celebrations, with some players getting fined for what they do.

After scoring, Hill grabbed the phone of what looked like an employee of the NFL and did a backflip while holding the phone. Watch below to see it.

One fan said that Hill was too cold for his incredible celebration.

"Nahh hes way too cold."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Hill's backflip.

As expected, most fans were left in awe at what Hill did, and we can't wait to see what his next touchdown celebration is.

Tyreek Hill gone to another level since moving from Kansas City

Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

Hill already made a name for himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL while with the Chiefs, but somehow, since his move to Miami, the diminutive receiver has gone to another level.

Hill managed an astonishing 1,710 receiving yards last season, which was nearly 300 more than his previous best of 1,479 in 2018, and after the first six games of this season, he looks on track to again rack up yards for fun.

Before the Panthers game, Hill was coming off a monster outing against the New York Giants as he caught eight passes for 181 yards and backed that up against the Panthers.

Hill grabbed another touchdown, taking his tally for the season to five while having 163 yards on six catches at the time of writing.

Tyreek Hill was a star in Kansas City, and he's now gone to another level and is borderline unstoppable as a Dolphin.