"The shove was so needlessly aggressive. Love an explanation for that" - NFL fans left outraged after video of A.J. Dillon being manhandled by cop emerges

A.J. Dillon attended the soccer game between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field with teammate Pat O'Donnell.
The Green Bay Packers running back made his way down from the Bayern suite to attempt a Lambeau Leap before the crowd during a 30-minute rain delay. However, one officer shoved the running back and yanked him by his collar.
NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the video showing the incident.
Zach Kruse, managing editor and writer for the Packers Wire, wants an explanation for the shove by the officer in the video:
Many NFL fans commended the Green Bay running back for how he handled the situation and were glad he's okay :
Other fans are demanding discipline for the officer after his actions toward Dillon:
However, some fans are citing race as the reason for the interaction between the officer and the running back:
Meanwhile, the Packers running back took to social media to clarify that stadium security told him to head to the field to hype the crowd during the rain delay:
“Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a Lambeau leap and hype up the crowd … I’m assuming he [referring to the cop who pushed him] missed them telling me to come down.”
He chalked up the incident as "just miscommunication" and commended Green Bay police for keeping fans safe at the stadium during games:
"Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good."
A.J. Dillon and his time with the Packers
The Packers drafted the running back out of Boston College in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he rushed for 242 yards on 46 carries and two touchdowns in 11 games.
However, Dillon improved his numbers in 2020, running for 803 yards on 187 carries and five touchdowns. He led the team in rushing touchdowns in 2021.
He'll enter his third season in the NFL and will be joined in the backfield by Pro Bowler Aaron Jones. We'll see what numbers Dillon will put up in 2022.
