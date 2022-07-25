"The shove was so needlessly aggressive. Love an explanation for that" - NFL fans left outraged after video of A.J. Dillon being manhandled by cop emerges

A.J. Dillon attended the soccer game between Manchester City and FC Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field with teammate Pat O'Donnell.

The Green Bay Packers running back made his way down from the Bayern suite to attempt a Lambeau Leap before the crowd during a 30-minute rain delay. However, one officer shoved the running back and yanked him by his collar.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the video showing the incident.

Zach Kruse, managing editor and writer for the Packers Wire, wants an explanation for the shove by the officer in the video:

Zach Kruse @zachkruse2 @ajdillon7 The shove was so needlessly aggressive. Love an explanation for that. @ajdillon7 The shove was so needlessly aggressive. Love an explanation for that.

Many NFL fans commended the Green Bay running back for how he handled the situation and were glad he's okay :

JL Hyde @jlhyde @ajdillon7 The way you handled that nonsense says everything about your character. Hope you retire with us, you are so loved! @ajdillon7 The way you handled that nonsense says everything about your character. Hope you retire with us, you are so loved! 💛💚

The Fantasy Football Dad @TFFDads @ajdillon7 Gotta love AJ not getting salty about it. Coming to realize this dudes is one of the most humble down to earth guys in the league. @ajdillon7 Gotta love AJ not getting salty about it. Coming to realize this dudes is one of the most humble down to earth guys in the league.

K.Dorsey @kpdors03 @ajdillon7 @ajdillon7 as a bears fan you’re making it real hard for me to root against you. You’re my new favorite player! Love how you are with the fans. It’s refreshing. @ajdillon7 @ajdillon7 as a bears fan you’re making it real hard for me to root against you. You’re my new favorite player! Love how you are with the fans. It’s refreshing.

LK @pathawkz @ajdillon7 You all good AJ? The shove wasn’t at all okay and he should apologize but respect for you moving on and hyping the crowd @ajdillon7 You all good AJ? The shove wasn’t at all okay and he should apologize but respect for you moving on and hyping the crowd

Other fans are demanding discipline for the officer after his actions toward Dillon:

Stan Kowalinski @dazedconfused18



Dude owes AJ an apology @ajdillon7 This ain't it. GB fans can we please get this cop's badge number and report him? You can investigate someone without grabbing and shoving them, especially the star running back. If it was Rodgers on the field, he wouldn't have come within 10 feet of him.Dude owes AJ an apology @ajdillon7 This ain't it. GB fans can we please get this cop's badge number and report him? You can investigate someone without grabbing and shoving them, especially the star running back. If it was Rodgers on the field, he wouldn't have come within 10 feet of him.Dude owes AJ an apology

Pankaj @cmc_pankaj @ajdillon7 You were a class act! That cop needs to be disciplined. And how does he live there and not know you?🙂 @ajdillon7 You were a class act! That cop needs to be disciplined. And how does he live there and not know you?🙂

However, some fans are citing race as the reason for the interaction between the officer and the running back:

🦞 LBSTRdelaHOYA🦞 @hillsideangler @ajdillon7 without your helmet on your are just a black man @ajdillon7 without your helmet on your are just a black man

Political King @PoliticalKing9 @ajdillon7 Typical police behavior when it comes to African Americans and he knew he played for the Packers! Things never change🤦🏻 @ajdillon7 Typical police behavior when it comes to African Americans and he knew he played for the Packers! Things never change🤦🏻

Meanwhile, the Packers running back took to social media to clarify that stadium security told him to head to the field to hype the crowd during the rain delay:

“Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a Lambeau leap and hype up the crowd … I’m assuming he [referring to the cop who pushed him] missed them telling me to come down.”

He chalked up the incident as "just miscommunication" and commended Green Bay police for keeping fans safe at the stadium during games:

"Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good."

A.J. Dillon and his time with the Packers

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

The Packers drafted the running back out of Boston College in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he rushed for 242 yards on 46 carries and two touchdowns in 11 games.

However, Dillon improved his numbers in 2020, running for 803 yards on 187 carries and five touchdowns. He led the team in rushing touchdowns in 2021.

He'll enter his third season in the NFL and will be joined in the backfield by Pro Bowler Aaron Jones. We'll see what numbers Dillon will put up in 2022.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Packers Wire and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far