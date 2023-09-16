The much-awaited documentary 'Kelce', on Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, was recently released on Amazon Prime. Fans were quick to grab their snacks and watch the show. Although the documentary does an impeccable job of representing Kelce, it does not fail to portray his wife, Kylie, in a positive light too.

Unlike Brittany Mahomes, who fails to score well with NFL fans, Kylie instantly became their favorite. Her appearance on the 'New Heights' show, featuring her husband and brother-in-law, was also received positively by fans.

Reddit users could not stop raving about her. They also liked that she was down-to-earth and relatable.

"Did anyone catch the New Heights episode with Jason's wife as the guest. She's absolutely refreshing!"

The 'Kelce' documentary covers Jason Kelce's life experiences and includes his family and teammates. Described as a love story between a city, a team, and Kelce's family, the documentary aims to showcase the connections and support within the NFL community.

Viewers will get a glimpse of Jason Kelce's important moments from last season, including the debut of his podcast, the arrival of his third daughter, and the historic Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce shared how he and his family deal with fame

After last year's Super Bowl, the Kelce brothers plummeted to fame and launched various endeavors together. Travis and Jason Kelce came up with their hit podcast, 'New Heights', which instantly became a hit among the fans.

This newfound popularity brought constant media attention to their family. In an interview, Jason Kelce admitted that they try not to let fame affect them. But they acknowledged that it can be difficult to fully enjoy simple activities without being recognized.

"We really try not to let it affect us, to be honest with you. I think there are times where you're out and about and whatnot, and it's hard to just enjoy being at an event or out to dinner."

"But for the most part, everybody's very nice and generous and either they are fans of the team or listening to the podcasts, or all of our family."

The family is currently focused on raising their six-month-old daughter. Additionally, Jason Kelce shared his experience filming a documentary that not only focuses on his football career but also highlights intimate moments and family values.