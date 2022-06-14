"Can't wait for the Browns or league to void this trade" - NFL fans react to news of two new civil lawsuits being filed against Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson will reportedly have two additional lawsuits filed against him, per CBS Sports. It will take the number of lawsuits filed against the Cleveland Browns quarterback up to 26 which leaves his NFL future in real jeopardy.
NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the reported lawsuits against the Browns quarterback.
This Browns fan said that the quarterback will miss many games and that they cannot wait for the team or the NFL to void the trade:
A New York Jets fan said that the quarterback shouldn't play another down in the NFL:
This Miami Dolphins fan said that the Browns paid $250 million for a sexual predator:
Another Dolphins fan chimed in, saying that as more stories come out, the more thankful they are that Miami were saved from themselves:
A Buffalo Bills fan said that the Browns traded three first-round picks and gave Watson $230 million guaranteed money to a serial predator:
This Atlanta Falcons fan emphasized the guaranteed money that Cleveland gave the former Houston Texans quarterback:
This fan said:
"Folks saying Watson is being set-up should realize that he set himself up as he scheduled 66 confirmed massages with strangers (allegedly 100+) via Instagram. $100 mil contract but uses Insta for massages “Dense Smoke” likely leads to fire……."
One Dolphins fan asserted that if the team traded for the quarterback and gave him all of the money the Browns did, he wouldn't be a Dolphins fan now:
A Dallas Cowboys fan commented "Jesus" in response to the report:
This Kansas City Chiefs fan stated that he wouldn't be surprised if the quarterback never plays another down in the NFL:
Deshaun Watson and the two new lawsuits
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who's representing the 24 women suing the quarterback over claims of sexual misconduct, told CBS Sports that his law firm will likely file a 25th lawsuit “in due course.” The lawsuit was referred by an attorney out of Atlanta.
The firm has also been contacted by a woman who says she watched the episode of the HBO show Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel about the quarterback's accusers and “was compelled to come forward.”
This would be the 26th lawsuit against the 26-year-old, who has proclaimed that he's innocent throughout the process. The story was first reported by the news station KPRC 2 out of Houston.
We'll see how this all plays out with time as this doesn't look to be ending anytime soon. As pressure continues to build, the question is starting to seem more like when will the NFL suspend Watson, rather than if.
Q. Will Deshaun Watson play this season?
Yes
No