"Can't wait for the Browns or league to void this trade" - NFL fans react to news of two new civil lawsuits being filed against Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson will reportedly have two additional lawsuits filed against him, per CBS Sports. It will take the number of lawsuits filed against the Cleveland Browns quarterback up to 26 which leaves his NFL future in real jeopardy.

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 @KPRC2 the first to report the possibility of two more lawsuits coming.)

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the reported lawsuits against the Browns quarterback.

This Browns fan said that the quarterback will miss many games and that they cannot wait for the team or the NFL to void the trade:

Jamie Mack @MrJamieMack @U_BTFD @jjones9 @CBSSports You're right, he'll miss many many more than a single game. Can't wait for the Browns or league to void this trade.

A New York Jets fan said that the quarterback shouldn't play another down in the NFL:

This Miami Dolphins fan said that the Browns paid $250 million for a sexual predator:

Another Dolphins fan chimed in, saying that as more stories come out, the more thankful they are that Miami were saved from themselves:

Julian Rodriguez @jumaurod @jjones9 @ckparrot The more stories that come out the more thankful I am that the Dolphins were saved from themselves. Can't imagine and don't want to imagine the alternate reality had the trade deadline move gone through last year.

A Buffalo Bills fan said that the Browns traded three first-round picks and gave Watson $230 million guaranteed money to a serial predator:

𝐒𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐨 𝐊. 𝐑𝐚𝐦í𝐫𝐞𝐳❤️‍🩹🪬(36-24) @716sachiko
Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the 24 women suing Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, tells @cbssports his firm expects to file a 25th lawsuit "in due course." This one was referred to the firm by an Atlanta attorney.
The Browns traded 3 first round picks and gave 230 mill guaranteed money to this serial predator lol, yall gonna get yall karma @Browns

This Atlanta Falcons fan emphasized the guaranteed money that Cleveland gave the former Houston Texans quarterback:

Man Dove God @ocbuckner
Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the 24 women suing Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, tells @cbssports his firm expects to file a 25th lawsuit "in due course." This one was referred to the firm by an Atlanta attorney.
A quarter of a billion dollars. Fully guaranteed.

This fan said:

"Folks saying Watson is being set-up should realize that he set himself up as he scheduled 66 confirmed massages with strangers (allegedly 100+) via Instagram. $100 mil contract but uses Insta for massages “Dense Smoke” likely leads to fire……."

Biohacking_Fintech @DreamBF34 @jjones9



$100 mil contract but uses Insta for massages



“Dense Smoke” likely leads to fire…….



Biohacking_Fintech @DreamBF34 @jjones9 @CBSSports Folks saying Watson is being set-up should realize that he set himself up as he scheduled 66 confirmed massages with strangers (allegedly 100+) via Instagram. $100 mil contract but uses Insta for massages "Dense Smoke" likely leads to fire……. #Commonsense

One Dolphins fan asserted that if the team traded for the quarterback and gave him all of the money the Browns did, he wouldn't be a Dolphins fan now:

Mike @MikeGrosso26
Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the 24 women suing Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, tells @cbssports his firm expects to file a 25th lawsuit "in due course." This one was referred to the firm by an Atlanta attorney.
If the dolphins had traded for him, given him all that money, and then all of this stuff was happening, I wouldn't be a dolphins fan right now. I don't blame any browns fans questioning their fandom one bit. Yikes.

A Dallas Cowboys fan commented "Jesus" in response to the report:

𝕵𝖆𝖟𝖟 ✭ @jazzlynn626
Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the 24 women suing Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, tells @cbssports his firm expects to file a 25th lawsuit "in due course." This one was referred to the firm by an Atlanta attorney.
Jesus

This Kansas City Chiefs fan stated that he wouldn't be surprised if the quarterback never plays another down in the NFL:

Johnny Carver @CarverJohnny
Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the 24 women suing Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, tells @cbssports his firm expects to file a 25th lawsuit "in due course." This one was referred to the firm by an Atlanta attorney.
I wouldn't be surprised at this point if Watson never plays another down in the NFL. The Browns could potentially fight it out with Watson in court claiming they don't owe him the guaranteed money b/c Watson wasn't forthcoming about what other lawsuits might present themselves.

Deshaun Watson and the two new lawsuits

The QB at the Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who's representing the 24 women suing the quarterback over claims of sexual misconduct, told CBS Sports that his law firm will likely file a 25th lawsuit “in due course.” The lawsuit was referred by an attorney out of Atlanta.

The firm has also been contacted by a woman who says she watched the episode of the HBO show Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel about the quarterback's accusers and “was compelled to come forward.”

This would be the 26th lawsuit against the 26-year-old, who has proclaimed that he's innocent throughout the process. The story was first reported by the news station KPRC 2 out of Houston.

We'll see how this all plays out with time as this doesn't look to be ending anytime soon. As pressure continues to build, the question is starting to seem more like when will the NFL suspend Watson, rather than if.

