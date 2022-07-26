"Gonna be going forever then G" - NFL fans troll Antonio Brown over bold claim regarding post-football career

Antonio Brown played 12 seasons in the NFL, having a tremendous career on the field. Now, the wide receiver has shifted his focus to another chapter of his life. Whether this is entirely by choice is another debate. Antonio Brown is now a rapper and he has big plans for his future.

Following his performance at Rolling Loud, Miami, the star tweeted:

"I'm not going to stop until I'm one of the biggest artists in the world."

Upon seeing the tweet, NFL fans were quick to share their thoughts on Brown's ambitions. Many seemed concerned about the timescale involved.

Here are the top comments:

Other fans are urging him to return to the league:

Blake @SteelersMafiaa @AB84 Come back to the NFL bro @AB84 Come back to the NFL bro

However, there are fans who support the receiver's career change:

gabb goudy @gabbgoudy calling AB sad for preforming at rolling loud is weird to me. could he still be in league if he didn’t self sabotage? sure. had a successful career & is still making $$$ doing something he enjoys.



your fav athlete probably a sound cloud rapper too calling AB sad for preforming at rolling loud is weird to me. could he still be in league if he didn’t self sabotage? sure. had a successful career & is still making $$$ doing something he enjoys. your fav athlete probably a sound cloud rapper too

Antonio Brown's career and musical performance in Miami

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

As mentioned earlier, the receiver played 12 seasons in the NFL, the first nine of which were with the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his time with Pittsburgh (2010 - 2018), he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro. He had seven seasons with over 1,100 yards receiving. Of those seven seasons, Antonio Brown led the league in yards receiving twice: 1,698 yards in 2014 and 1,533 yards in 2017.

The receiver also led the NFL in receptions for back-to-back seasons with 129 in 2014 and 136 in 2015. His 11,207 yards and 837 receptions are the second-most in Steelers history behind receiver Hines Ward.

He was traded in March 2019 to the Oakland Raiders but never played a down in the regular season with them. After he was cut by the Raiders in September 2019, the wideout signed with the New England Patriots. His Patriots career lasted all but one game and he was released by the team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him in 2020 and he won the Super Bowl with them that campaign. He played with them for most of last season too. He was released by the Buccaneers after he abruptly left their Week 17 matchup mid-game against the New York Jets.

Antonio Brown recently performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. Fans at Rolling Loud couldn’t contain themselves from responding to the strange dance moves brought out by the former wideout. He swung his arms back and forth in an unusual way.

The music festival showcased rappers such as Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Playboi Carti, and Saweetie. It also had appearances from Future, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, and Kanye West.

We'll see if he can achieve his goal of being one of the best artists in the world.

