  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL fans awestruck as Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen shares memories ahead of daughter's first birthday - "She's so beautiful"

NFL fans awestruck as Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen shares memories ahead of daughter's first birthday - "She's so beautiful"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 01, 2024 23:00 GMT
Juwan Johnson, Chanel Johnson elebrate daughter
Juwan Johnson, Chanel Johnson elebrate daughter's first birthday.

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen will celebrate a milestone soon: Their daughter will turn one. On Sunday, the couple shared a TikTok video featuring J'Adore Blessing, who was born last year.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans could not help but gush over the montage:

Reactions to J&#039;Adore Blessing Johnson&#039;s first birthday
Reactions to J'Adore Blessing Johnson's first birthday
More reactions to J&#039;Adore Blessing Johnson&#039;s first birthday
More reactions to J'Adore Blessing Johnson's first birthday

Recapping Juwan Johnson, wife Chanen's road to parenthood

Before J'Adore Blessing was born, it was heartbreak after heartbreak for Juwan Johnson and his wife, Chanen as the couple suffered two miscarriages in 2022, as they recounted on Instagram:

That was after Chanen had had to suffer through an eating disorder that halted her menstruation for five years.

"When January started, we really were trying," Chanen said on her YouTube channel. "It took a while, it didn't work at first. During that time, I decided I'm going to be happy, I'm going to be lighthearted, I'm going to be casual about it."

Meanwhile, her husband said:

"In a span of two months, that's probably been the happiest we've ever been and the saddest we've ever been. I'm glad we had a great community around us, but it was also that we needed some time alone to be with ourselves."

However, they had been doing something else to prepare for when J'Aodre Blessing came: raising their dogs Hendrix and Fitzgerald.

"It's very similar," they told People magazine in 2023. Both of our dogs were puppies when we got them, so there's the little baby stages. It goes a lot faster with dogs. Our dogs are old in dog years now, they're grown, but it really did prepare us. It got us in a routine of caring for someone other than ourselves."

That also greatly helped them overcome the trauma of said miscarriages:

"Having our dogs was huge, honestly. We kept to ourselves a lot of last year and didn't really want to go out and about and socialize. It can just be tough. And having them there was really special for us.
"That was helpful because we were still able to be parents to something. They were helpful. They were fun. They always do the quirkiest things and help us through a lot."

The Johnsons are currently expecting another child, which they revealed in April.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी