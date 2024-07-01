New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson and his wife Chanen will celebrate a milestone soon: Their daughter will turn one. On Sunday, the couple shared a TikTok video featuring J'Adore Blessing, who was born last year.

Fans could not help but gush over the montage:

Reactions to J'Adore Blessing Johnson's first birthday

More reactions to J'Adore Blessing Johnson's first birthday

Recapping Juwan Johnson, wife Chanen's road to parenthood

Before J'Adore Blessing was born, it was heartbreak after heartbreak for Juwan Johnson and his wife, Chanen as the couple suffered two miscarriages in 2022, as they recounted on Instagram:

That was after Chanen had had to suffer through an eating disorder that halted her menstruation for five years.

"When January started, we really were trying," Chanen said on her YouTube channel. "It took a while, it didn't work at first. During that time, I decided I'm going to be happy, I'm going to be lighthearted, I'm going to be casual about it."

Meanwhile, her husband said:

"In a span of two months, that's probably been the happiest we've ever been and the saddest we've ever been. I'm glad we had a great community around us, but it was also that we needed some time alone to be with ourselves."

However, they had been doing something else to prepare for when J'Aodre Blessing came: raising their dogs Hendrix and Fitzgerald.

"It's very similar," they told People magazine in 2023. Both of our dogs were puppies when we got them, so there's the little baby stages. It goes a lot faster with dogs. Our dogs are old in dog years now, they're grown, but it really did prepare us. It got us in a routine of caring for someone other than ourselves."

That also greatly helped them overcome the trauma of said miscarriages:

"Having our dogs was huge, honestly. We kept to ourselves a lot of last year and didn't really want to go out and about and socialize. It can just be tough. And having them there was really special for us.

"That was helpful because we were still able to be parents to something. They were helpful. They were fun. They always do the quirkiest things and help us through a lot."

The Johnsons are currently expecting another child, which they revealed in April.

