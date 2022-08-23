“I’m sorry this murder negativity affected my family" - NFL fans bash Aqib Talib's decision to step away from Amazon on-air duties for 2022 season

Aqib Talib has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past couple of weeks. The former NFL cornerback's brother, Yaqub Talib, was arrested in Lancaster, Texas, last week and charged with murder. This followed the fatal shooting of youth football coach Michael Hickman.

When Yaqub turned himself in last week, fresh reports indicated that Aqib Talib was also involved in the incident. Three eyewitnesses claim that he instigated the brawl that led to the shooting.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family. Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family.

Following the incident, Talib has since decided to step away from Amazon TV’s Thursday Night Football team. The five-time Pro Bowler was recently hired as an analyst for the show. Talib's decision, however, hasn't gone down well with fans on social media.

Was Aqib Talib involved in the fatal shooting?

Journalist Jason Whitlock interviewed three eyewitnesses last week, with some claiming that the former cornerback was the first to throw a punch. They feel he instigated the incident.

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Eyewitness: “Aqib (Talib) started this. He was the first person to throw a punch. Out of all of the people, he was the one person who could have de-escalated the situation. He was the one person we all would’ve listened to. He could’ve stopped it all.” theblaze.com/fearless/oped/… Eyewitness: “Aqib (Talib) started this. He was the first person to throw a punch. Out of all of the people, he was the one person who could have de-escalated the situation. He was the one person we all would’ve listened to. He could’ve stopped it all.”theblaze.com/fearless/oped/…

One eyewitness told Whitlock:

"Aqib [Talib] started this. He was the first person to throw a punch. Out of all the people, he was the one person who could have de-escalated the situation. He was the person we all would've listened to. He could've stopped it."

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason “The team before had some issues and someone showed a gun. If we would’ve known that was going on, we would’ve never, I mean never, put our kids, our parents in that situation, but we did not know” Mark West, Dragon Elite Academy #MikeHickmon “The team before had some issues and someone showed a gun. If we would’ve known that was going on, we would’ve never, I mean never, put our kids, our parents in that situation, but we did not know” Mark West, Dragon Elite Academy #MikeHickmon https://t.co/mZstXVG8gR

The victim, Hickmon, 43, was a coach at Dragons Elite Academy. Talib and his brother were reportedly coaches for the North Dallas United Bobcats.

It remains to be seen if Aqib Talib will be charged over the incident. His lawyer, however, has disputed the notion that his client incited the shooting. Lancaster Police, however, are still investigating the incident.

The stint with Amazon's Thursday Night Football would've been Talib's second in broadcasting. The former Super Bowl champion made his broadcasting debut with Fox back in 2020.

Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL between 2008-2019. He had stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins. Aqib Talib is a five-time Pro Bowler who won the Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015.

