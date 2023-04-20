As per various reports, the Philadelphia Eagles are close to bringing in Matt Patricia as their new senior defensive assistant. Patricia was with the New England Patriots last season where he worked on the offensive side of football and failed miserably.

Prior to that, Patricia was the head coach of the Detroit Lions where he didn't do a good job either and had an apparent rift with star cornerback Darius Slay.

Since Slay now plays for the Eagles, NFL fans on social media couldn't contain themselves after seeing the two reuniting. Here's how they reacted on social media:

Fisk Vegas @bullyfisk @_MLFootball Daniel Jones averaging 50pts vs the eagles next season CONFIRMED @_MLFootball Daniel Jones averaging 50pts vs the eagles next season CONFIRMED 💯

Notorious Detroit @Notorious_Det @_MLFootball The perfect photo for this. Slay is punching air right now. @_MLFootball The perfect photo for this. Slay is punching air right now.

🍕 @Letsgo7113 @_MLFootball lol slay is going to get traded @_MLFootball lol slay is going to get traded

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathon Gannon became the Arizona Cardinals head coach a couple of months ago, and since then the Eagles have been revamping their coaching staff.

Sean Desai is the new DC for the Eagles, and hopefully, Matt Patricia will be able to do a great job in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see how Darius Slay will feel about this news as he hasn't been on good terms with Patricia since the fallout in Detroit.

Matt Patricia will work with a great defense in Philadelphia

Matt Patricia: New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Patricia shouldn't have been the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots last season, as he is a defensive coach. Mac Jones regressed a lot last season, and as a result, the Patriots parted ways with Patricia.

Now that he is on the defensive side again, Patricia will hope that he will be able to redeem himself. The Eagles still have one of the best defenses in the league, and Patricia along with Desai could make them even better.

Darius Slay was expected to be released by the franchise but instead, his contract was revamped and he will now be staying. Slay is an important piece of that defense and the franchise will hope that he can work well with Patricia.

The Eagles lost in the Super Bowl last season but will enter next season among the favorites to win it all. Jalen Hurts recently signed a massive contract extension and the franchise is looking forward to a bright future.

