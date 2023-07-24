C.J. Gardner-Johnson played a major role in the Philadelphia Eagles' success last year during the 2022 NFL season. His contributions, including leading the NFL with six interceptions, helped them win the NFC and make a Super Bowl appearance. He truly served as one of the anchors of their defense, which was among the best in the league.

Despite his importance to the achievements last season, the Eagles declined to give Gardner-Johnson the long-term contract extension he was seeking. This resulted in him becoming an unrestricted free agent before signing a new deal with the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The superstar defensive back recently reported to the Lions training camp to begin official preparations for the upcoming season. Disaster struck almost immediately as he reportedly suffered what appeared to be a devastating non-contact knee injury. He needed to be carted off the practice field, which is never a good sign for any type of injury.

Apparently still bitter about his departure from Philadelphia, some Eagles fans on social media made fun of the situation and insulted Gardner-Johnson. Many other NFL fans fired back, bashing the Eagles' fan base and their massive reputation for often being disrespectful and classless.

Here's what some fans are saying on Twitter:

Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24 @AdamSchefter I know there will be plenty of Philly fans saying wild things here, but this really sucks… Never wish injuries on anyone

iAmNative @native_ace @AdamSchefter Have some common sense eagle fans .. dawg has a family he just trynna support them …

Sandy Ravage @YellowSnwman @AdamSchefter Eagle fans being casual scumbags like they usually are after reading this

Ryan Poles’ Bourbon Bottle @PolesLeague @AdamSchefter Eagles fans will surely be classy and respectful about this

Parlay Joe @Parlay_J0E @AdamSchefter Some witch doctor in Philly did this

While Eagles fans may still be angry with Gardner-Johnson for his comments about Philadelphia, it's still never acceptable to celebrate an injury. Luckily for him, at least his $6.5 million contract this season is fully guaranteed by the Lions, so the injury shouldn't affect his salary this year.

What did C.J. Gardner-Johnson say about Philadelphia after leaving Eagles?

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

After joining the Detroit Lions as a free agent during the 2023 NFL offseason, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had some choice words for his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's what he had to say:

"My least favorite thing, is the people. They’re f**king obnoxious. I f**king can’t stand the f**kers.”

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



“They’re f**king obnoxious, I f**king can’t stand the f**kers.”

pic.twitter.com/mwSlvWAdnU CJ Gardner Johnson REALLY doesn’t like Philly fans 🤯“They’re f**king obnoxious, I f**king can’t stand the f**kers.”

His response came while playing video games during a Twitch live stream when a fan asked him what his most and least favorite thing was about his time in Philadelphia. He took a direct shot at the Eagles fan base, as well as the people who just live in the city and surrounding areas. This may be why they are still bitter with the star defensive back, kicking him when he's down following his unfortunate injury at Lions training camp.

