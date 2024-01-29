Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were not supposed to end their season like this.

After all, this was an electric dual-threat quarterback playing MVP-level football with the most talented offensive core in his career. And this allowed them to dominated the regular season to the tune of a 13-4 record and bye to the divisional round.

But on Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, almost none of that explosivity and efficiency manifested. Jackson was sacked four times and committed this costly interception when attempting to feed tight end Isaiah Likely, who was being triple-teamed at the endzone:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Mockery ensued afterward. One fan wrote:

"Running backs really shouldn't be passing"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A history of Lamar Jackson throwing interceptions in the playoffs

"Lamar Jackson gets the yips in the playoffs" is a rather common notion within the NFL fandom. There is visible evidence that supports it in the form of his interceptions in the postseason.

The first of these occurred in the 2018-19 Wild Card Round against the Los Angees Chargers in his playoff. Midway through the second quarter, with the down 0-6, he attempted to throw to Chris Moore, only for Adrian Phillips to steal it:

Expand Tweet

He also lost a fumble on the final drive of the game.

Next up: the 2019-20 Divisional Round against the Titans. Jackson was coming off his eventual MVP season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a league-best 14-2 record and bye. But then the Tennessee Titans routed them 28-12, with the quarterback throwing two picks (and losing a fumble). He said after the game:

"We just beat ourselves. I had a lot of mistakes on my behalf. Three turnovers -- that shouldn't happen. But [Tennessee] came out to play."

In 2020-21, Jackson finally broke his curse and got his revenge on the Tutans, leading the Ravens to a 20-13 win. But then in the Divisional Round agains thte Buffalo Bills, he surrendered a pick-six to Taron Johnson en route to a 3-17 loss in Orchard Park:

The Ravens missed the 2021-22 playoffs at 8-9 - their first losing record since 2021. They made it back in 2022-23, but Jackson did not play because of a knee injury. They lost 17-24 in the Wild Card round at the Cincinnati Bengals.