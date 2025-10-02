"This is why he fell to the 5th round": NFL fans bash Shedeur Sanders for going full mime over remaining Browns QB3

Shedeur Sanders will continue riding the bench for the 2025 season. On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that his fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel would be starting their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday, keeping the son of Hall of Famer Deion on the bench as the QB3.He responded by doing this mime when interviewed inside the team's locker room (video initially shot by Justin Cooper, producer for ESPN Cleveland):And there was much negativity over it from fans:Zander Wylie @WylieZanderLINK@AdamSchefter This is why he fell to the 5th roundAlex Xaviel @SnakeDraftViperLINK@JJCoop25 Did they do this interview of Shedeur Sanders in bikini bottom?back-to-back-to-back NL central champs @ZachJHansenLINK@JJCoop25 Fucking hilarious. If he wasn’t prime’s son, everyone would be laughing&quot;Mel Kiper should be his interpreter,&quot; one &quot;recommended&quot;.&quot;Please shut the (censored) up!&quot; another begged.&quot;Just cut him, please. He needs a reality check,&quot; another demanded.When presented with the video, insider Marc Ross also expressed disappointment:&quot;If Shedeur Sanders is really serious about being the franchise quarterback, it's not just about what he does on the field. It's the off-the-field situation, and instead of him just giving a professional answer - be happy for Dylan, I'm still gonna keep grinding and get my chance - now he's gone viral. ...Those guys are gonna tune him out.&quot;Later that day, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the reason why Sanders mimed during his locker room interview. It was in response to former veteran head coach Rex Ryan, who had had these harsh words to say about the fifth-round rookie on Monday's episode of GET UP:“Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks, he runs his mouth like. ‘I could be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”Browns legend implores franchise to promote Shedeur Sanders to backupNot everyone is wholly negative about Shedeur Sanders' prospects of getting a shot in the NFL, however. On The Top Dawgs Show, legendary former cornerback Hanford Dixon said:&quot;Shedeur's gotta move up to no. 2. If Dillon is not doing it, he's not cutting it, not getting it done, you gotta see what Shedeur can do!&quot;Kickoff for the Vikings-Browns game is at 9:30 AM ET/2:30 PM BST on the NFL Network.