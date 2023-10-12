NFL fans believe there's a 75% chance Taylor Swift steers clear of Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast: Report

Would Travis Kelce ever invite Taylor Swift to be a guest on the "New Heights" podcast? Jason Kelce recently welcomed his wife Kylie on the podcast. On that episode, she gave some insight into their lives outside of the NFL.

Could NFL fans get a glimpse at Swift and Kelce's relationship? That is a question that NFL bettors have discussed according to GamblingSites. At the time of writing, there's a 75% chance that Taylor Swift won't appear on the hit podcast between now and Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Travis Kelce has spoken about his new relationship with the singer on the podcast. Stating that while the relationship has been made public, they wish to keep some aspects private.

How much does Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast make in revenue?

As podcasts continue to grow in popularity, professional athletes have dipped into the outlet. Jason and Travis Kelce made their podcast debut on September 8, 2022, with the "New Heights" podcast. The title is named after their hometown in Ohio.

The NFL brothers debut a new episode each week with each broadcasting from their team's home cities. They discuss topics around the NFL and other professional sports as well as giving recaps of each of their games and breaking new stories. It gives the brothers a chance to talk about the game and life while living thousands of miles apart.

"New Heights" saw a 20% increase in listeners each week throughout the 2022 NFL which followed Jason Kelce and the Eagles facing off against Travis and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The podcast then ranked as the top sports podcast on Spotify last season, bringing in an estimated $3 million in revenue for its debut season, per Andrew Petcash. The second season of "New Heights" has continued to bring in listeners, not only for the brothers' commentary but also to hear more about Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift.

While he has stated he won't discuss his personal life on every episode of the show, he has mentioned Taylor Swift on a few occasions, which has kept non-NFL listeners coming back for more.