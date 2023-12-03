It was another one of these days for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, this time with a new low for the team. The Los Angeles Chargers scored just six points during the whole afternoon in Foxboro, but they were still able to walk away with a victory because the Patriots scored zero for the second time this season.

The 2-10 record remains one of the worst coaching jobs from Bill Belichick's career - but there's the silver lining of a high draft pick on the horizon. The current quarterback situation is awful, but with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye available for the 2024 NFL Draft, the team can prepare for the future with a superstar on their hands.

NFL fans who watched the game on Sunday came away with a simple impression: Bill Belichick is tanking, and the New England Patriots are not going to win any other games this season:

Is Bill Belichick's job in jeopardy?

Seriously. Belichick is 71 years old and we've already entered the "will he retire?" some time ago. He's not really tanking - it's more a case of a really bad team in an unlucky year.

Mac Jones is all but gone, and the New England Patriots need to find a new quarterback really quickly. After losing to the New York Giants, their draft positioning remains incredibly high. A final opportunity for Bill Belichick is coming.

Top quarterback prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The best quarterback in the class is also the best player in the class. Williams is a confident player with an excellent frame and good arm strength to lead the ball to all three levels, all while being mobile enough to evade defenders and move out of the pocket. He's set to be the first overall pick and only a tragedy should remove him from this status.

Drake Maye, QB, UNC

He's one of the smartest quarterback prospects there is, and he's also accurate at short and intermediate levels, but his arm strength is a concern for the pros. Maye has a good understanding of what the defense gives him and he's athletic enough to move in the pocket and extend the plays, all while keeping his eyes downfield.