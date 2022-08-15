"He might start hearing this in Cleveland" - NFL fans believe Browns faithful will turn on 'sick f**k' Deshaun Watson if QB doesn't perform well

Deshaun Watson made his Cleveland Browns debut on the field in the team’s first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, it wasn’t the performance that fans were expecting of the quarterback.
Watson went one for five for seven yards passing and a 39.6 quarterback rating. However, while he was on the field, fans at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville chanted something uncomplimentary towards the Cleveland signal-caller:
Warning: NSFW language
“You sick f**k”
NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his play and on the Browns fans. A couple of Twitter users feel that Cleveland fans will continue with the uncharitable chant if the quarterback doesn't improve:
Many others suggested that Pittsburgh Steelers fans are hypocrites for chanting against Watson because of Ben Roethlisberger and his sexual assault case back in 2011:
Fans kept it going by tweeting:
Warning: NSFW language
Warning: NSFW language
One person said that Watson wouldn't care about what the fans say as he has $230 million guaranteed:
The three-word chant, which included a four-letter profanity, had the video go viral with over three million views up to this point. What's more, if that’s the result of a preseason game, what happens in the regular season in places like Pittsburgh or Baltimore?
Many fans want the quarterback out for the entirety of the 2022 regular-season, as does the league.
When the 26-year-old was handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the NFL decided to appeal it. Peter C. Harvey, the former Attorney General of the state of New Jersey, will preside over the appeal. Another question out of all of this is if there's a chance Watson's appeal will be reduced?
Will Deshaun Watson play for the Browns in the 2022 regular season?
The likely answer to that question is no, because it'll be difficult to imagine the NFL losing this appeal because of its firm stance on a year-long suspension. They've wanted this from the very onset. Even though all but one of the quarterback's civil lawsuits have been settled, the league wants to set a precedent.
For the NFL, civil lawsuits, and the number of women who have made the allegations make it difficult to ignore. We'll see if Deshaun Watson plays another down in the preseason or if it'll be the last time until 2023.