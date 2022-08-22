"Ridiculous, dangerous and cowardly!" - NFL fans left debating over Bengals player's brutal tackle on Kayvon Thibodeaux during preseason game

Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft, is seen as one of the best pass rushers in the draft class. The New York Giants played the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason game on Sunday and things didn't go as planned.

Thibodeaux exited the game after a block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. NFL fans took to social media to discuss the play and whether it was a clean or dirty play.

Some fans, including Fox Sports 1 NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho, thought that the play was dirty.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho This is ridiculous, dangerous and cowardly! Straight cowardly. Prayers up for Kayvon Thibodeaux.



This is ridiculous, dangerous and cowardly! Straight cowardly. Prayers up for Kayvon Thibodeaux. https://t.co/v1aIKuJAbC

Reg Dunlop @RegDunlop76 @TheSocietyAG @EmmanuelAcho To cut him there is absolutely cowardly. #5 braced for a block not a cheap shot to his knee. Gross. @TheSocietyAG @EmmanuelAcho To cut him there is absolutely cowardly. #5 braced for a block not a cheap shot to his knee. Gross.

Neal Dodge @NealDodge72 @EmmanuelAcho I fully believe that until the NFL suspends the offending player for as long as the other injured player is out, this kind of intentional play will continue. Accidents will happen, but this was no accident. I don’t believe injury was the intent, but it was the result. @EmmanuelAcho I fully believe that until the NFL suspends the offending player for as long as the other injured player is out, this kind of intentional play will continue. Accidents will happen, but this was no accident. I don’t believe injury was the intent, but it was the result.

GhostofJammes @GhostofJammes @EmmanuelAcho Agreed, bad decision or dirty play. Uncalled for @EmmanuelAcho Agreed, bad decision or dirty play. Uncalled for

However, other NFL fans, including ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, said the play involving Moss and Thibodeaux was legal:

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 @EmmanuelAcho Stop it. Hope KT is gonna be ok but this is a normal sift block by the TE cmon guy! @EmmanuelAcho Stop it. Hope KT is gonna be ok but this is a normal sift block by the TE cmon guy!

T.J. Ward @BossWard43 @EmmanuelAcho Clean block. Gotta get them pads down. Learning lesson. Young Bull will be ok. @EmmanuelAcho Clean block. Gotta get them pads down. Learning lesson. Young Bull will be ok.

Andrew Whitworth @AndrewWhitworth @EmmanuelAcho Ouch! Cowardly ? I’m all for the discussion of keeping guys healthy and if this block is dangerous needs to be removed. But call a guy a coward for doing exactly what he’s coached. I’m usually with ya on most things. That doesn’t make sense to me though. @EmmanuelAcho Ouch! Cowardly ? I’m all for the discussion of keeping guys healthy and if this block is dangerous needs to be removed. But call a guy a coward for doing exactly what he’s coached. I’m usually with ya on most things. That doesn’t make sense to me though.

Nick Herrera @Nick_Herrera34



If you want to have a convo about removing cut blocks, we can. But let's not pretend that this is more than it is



This is ridiculous, dangerous and cowardly! Straight cowardly. Prayers up for Kayvon Thibodeaux. https://t.co/v1aIKuJAbC This play has gotten blown out of proportion. It's a legal block. It's not dirty. He's not a "coward" for doing what is taught and executed by MANY teams each weekIf you want to have a convo about removing cut blocks, we can. But let's not pretend that this is more than it is twitter.com/EmmanuelAcho/s… This play has gotten blown out of proportion. It's a legal block. It's not dirty. He's not a "coward" for doing what is taught and executed by MANY teams each weekIf you want to have a convo about removing cut blocks, we can. But let's not pretend that this is more than it is twitter.com/EmmanuelAcho/s…

The Giants outside linebacker was cut-blocked by Moss in the second quarter and went down to the turf. Kayvon Thibodeaux clutched his knee and was in visible pain before a cart arrived to take him off the field. The outside linebacker got up on his own and went to the medical tent before eventually going to the Giants' locker room.

The team ruled him out of the preseason game almost immediately with a knee injury, but didn’t give any particulars. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that the play involving the team's top draft pick was legal:

"Anytime you see someone on the turf, regardless of how they got here, it’s hard as a coach to watch a guy go down … That’s the rules. They allow [the block]."

Was the Kayvon Thibodeaux play clean or dirty?

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the play was within the rules, even though it was dirty. Here's what he said:

"Moss hit Thibodeaux within the tackle box. No flag was thrown. No fine should be imposed. But whether it was legal doesn’t make it clean. NFL players hate having their knees targeted, regardless of whether it’s a legal play."

Florio added:

"It causes potentially serious injury. It’s one of the reasons why receivers would much rather take a blow to the head. A concussion fades fairly quickly. A torn ACL may permanently alter a career, and it definitely will derail it for months."

While the debate rages on about the play, the biggest takeaway is that Kayvon Thibodeaux has avoided a potentially career-changing injury.

