"Now someone explain consent to him" - NFL fans berate Brett Favre after Hall of Fame QB claims he's suffered 1000 concussions

Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre has revealed that he believes during his NFL career, that he suffered "thousands" of concussions.

The Hall of Famer was on The Bubba Army radio show and said that by going by what he felt during games, he would have suffered thousands of concussions.

Favre said via TMZSports:

"Concussions happen all the time.You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you're able to play -- that's a concussion. So, based on that, [I've suffered] thousands. Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs ... but I was still able to play."

Whether Favre's statement is true or not will likely never be known. Back when he was playing, the guidelines for player safety and flags for personal fouls such as hitting players helmet to helmet were not as stringent.

NFL fans reacted to the news, with one fan saying:

"Now someone explain consent to him."

Other fans chimed in with many poking fun at the Hall of Fame quarterback for his comments.

Porterhouse @AleHousePorter @TMZ CTE mush also effect one’s ability to count @TMZ CTE mush also effect one’s ability to count

Caleb Buckingham @Buckaround @TMZ 🤣 between 400-500 games played that’s an average of 2 concussions a game. Brains lost all the ability to do math from those thousand concussions @TMZ 🤣 between 400-500 games played that’s an average of 2 concussions a game. Brains lost all the ability to do math from those thousand concussions

J @CoWbOyZNaTiOn13 @TMZ So basically he’s saying he suffered about 3 concussions per game lol. His math is so bad maybe he’s right. @TMZ So basically he’s saying he suffered about 3 concussions per game lol. His math is so bad maybe he’s right.

BoomHoward @BoomHoward4 @TMZ Putting together an excuse case I see @TMZ Putting together an excuse case I see

Sean Malewicki @seanmalewicki @TMZ I'll tell you what... with a quote like that, he's def had at least a few @TMZ I'll tell you what... with a quote like that, he's def had at least a few

Nico Jameson @nicojameson3 @TMZ I believe he's suffered a lot of them since "thousands" is such a stupidly ridiculous number. Did he get a concussion every time he played a down? @TMZ I believe he's suffered a lot of them since "thousands" is such a stupidly ridiculous number. Did he get a concussion every time he played a down?

Favre's comments speak of a different era

Green Bay Packers 2006 Headshots

The Hall of Famer's comments have clearly gotten the attention of fans on social media. We know how much importance is placed on players' health and safety now in the NFL. CTE is a real issue that many former players have dealt with.

While thousands does sound like a stretch, in Favre's playing days, it was more of a "walk it off" type mentality for players.

The game was more violent than what it is today. The big collisions that we've seen multiple times a game where two players went full throttle into tackles is a thing of the past.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive Brett Favre said he believes he suffered thousands of concussions during his NFL career Brett Favre said he believes he suffered thousands of concussions during his NFL career#PMSLive https://t.co/pfnXySdIrQ

The league is doing its best to make the game we all love far safer and that will filter down to the amateur leagues as well. Even in training camp, offensive and defensive linesmen are now wearing foam helmets around their actual helmet in case of an accidental collision.

Teams are not allowed to have any contact whatsoever during the first three days of training camp. There is then helmet and practice gear allowed for two days before a day off.

The league is always looking at ways to make it safer and going by Favre's comments, it should have happened sooner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers