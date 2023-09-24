The New York Jets offense with Zach Wilson has gone from bad to worse as running back Michael Carter was seen yelling at his coach during the Jets' game against the New England Patriots.

With Wilson and the offense only managing to put up three points in three-quarters of football against the Patriots in the ongoing game, tensions were running high as this wasn't supposed to go this way.

In a division game that has a lot riding on it, Wilson and the Jets struggled and Carter clearly had enough. The running back barely had a touch of the football and this is what may have led to his outburst at his coach.

But one Jets fan thinks Zach Wilson is the reason why.

"[Zach] Wilson is the issue."

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on Carter's interaction with his coach on the sideline as his temper got the better of him.

As we can see, many are laying the blame squarely on Zach Wilson for the team's struggles.

Zach Wilson and Jets are in a world of hurt as poor start to the season looms large

New England Patriots v New York Jets

For many NFL fans, when Aaron Rodgers went down with his Achilles injury, that was game over for them. With Wilson now the starting quarterback (for how long we don't know), fans weren't expecting much.

But they would have expected a little more than what is currently being produced as it has been tough to watch at times.

Wilson has still struggled like he did last year and there was a thought that being Rodgers' understudy would have helped him, but it appears that as of now, it hasn't.

With the Jets' offense struggling to get anything going as they thought they had genuine Super Bowl aspirations, now, with Carter's incident on the sideline, it appears that it is all coming apart.

While it is early in the season, Jets fans aren't holding out hope of a deep playoff run as just making the playoffs now looks like a real challenge.