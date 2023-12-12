Kansas City Chiefs' Kadarius Toney was called offside on what would have been a game-saving touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. This had drawn a spate of angry reactions from the Chiefs squad, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

New video evidence has emerged that shows the wide receiver looking at the referees before the snap, as if to make sure that he is not caught:

That has seemingly served to change fan perception of the final outcome, if the comments are to be believed:

"Get over it, Chiefs lost" - One user tweeted

Head coach Andy Reid has also changed his tune somewhat after having ealier called the decision "embarassing", saying on KSHB 41:

“Normally, he looks over to the sideline and just gets an okay. On that one, he just happened not to. That’s the coaching point. Just make sure you check with the guy on the side just to see if you’re aligned.”

Dan Orlovsky claims Kadarius Toney got away with multiple offside calls before fourth quarter

But if Dan Orlovsky is to be believed, that might not have been the first time Kadarius Toney was standing offside in the game

On Monday's NFL Live, the former Detroit Lions quarterback made this bold claim about the wideout's transgressions:

“I watched every single snap from that game... Not one time did he check with officials, but that play that we’re talking about was not the first time it happened in the game."

He then showed clips of Toney standing on the line of scrimmage while the other wideouts were standing way behind. Afterward, he said:

"Never once did he check with the official, but never once in the same alignment did the official tell him, "Hey, you have to step back." So is he offsides on that final play? Yeah, he probably is. But he was 3, 4, 5 other times in that game.”

Former head coach Jon Gruden airs his thoughts on Kadarius Toney offside call

Meanwhile, Jon Gruden said he "hates" the Kadarius Toney call.

The disgraced former head coach of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited Chris Russell's eponymous show on Monday to discuss various topics. Regarding Toney's penalty, he said:

“I hate that call. I guess he was off-sides by (the) letter of the rule, but it's very similar to the Terry McLaurin play last year where they called the penalty by a fraction of an inch. I don’t see him being that far off-sides to make the call, but the referee had the best view, or you’d assume."

The ensuing 17-20 loss put the Chiefs at 8-5, only a game ahead of the Denver Broncos. They next visit the New England Patriots on Dec. 17.