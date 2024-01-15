Kerby Joseph did not find any love from NFL fans after his low tackle on Tyler Higbee took the Rams player out of their Wild Card clash with Lions. It came in the fourth quarter in a close game with the score 24-23 in favor of the home team.

The returning Matthew Stafford threw the ball to Tyler Higbee and he juggled the ball on the reception. As he tried to reel it in, he was tackled by Kerby Joseph below the knee. It hyperextended the knee of the receiver and he was immediately in pain. He was attended by the medical staff and then limped off to the sidelines.

It was not an illegal tackle and there was no flag on the play but the Los Angeles players were not happy with that. Matthew Stafford, generally not known for losing his temper, even confronted the Detroit players and looked very upset about this. The slow motion replay is given below.

Note: Some viewers may find the below distressing, discretion is advised

Fans not happy with Kerby Joseph's low tackle on Tyler Higbee

NFL fans were not happy with the whole situation and blamed Kerby Joseph for that tackle. They used some choice words used against the Detroit player on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions on the platform.

Tyler Higbee injury update

While we will await for updates from the medical team on the actual status of Tyler Higbee's injury, it did not look good. Some reports suggest that it could be an MCL sprain with ACL tear, which would point towards a long recovery. But with the Los Angeles Rams losing to the Detroit Lions 23-24, it will not affect his team's season.

Kerby Joseph has history of such hits

This is not the first time that Kerby Joseph has gone low below the knees and taken out an opposition player. In an NFC North divisional game against the Minnesota Vikings on Week 16, he executed a similar tackle on T.J. Hockenson. It ended the tight end's season as well with a torn ACL and MCL.

We need to reiterate that neither this tackle or the one in the playoffs were deemed illegal. While these plays were not flagged, the NFL should look at outlawing such tackles. The league is already supposedly looking at hip-drop tackles from behind to prevent injuries. Maybe, they can add this to the portfolio of hits that needs to be discussed.