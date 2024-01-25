Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. It also means his quest for a third Super Bowl title in five seasons is still alive.

If he wins Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, Mahomes will be four Super Bowls short of Tom Brady’s haul. But even if it’s unsure if the Chiefs’ starting quarterback will equal or surpass that number, some NFL analysts like FOX Sports’ Nick Wright are already calling him the greatest of all time.

His colleague, The Volume founder Colin Cowherd, alludes to this claim. He even compared Brady to Bill Russell, wherein they may be the winningest players in their professional league but are not regarded as the greatest.

In a recent conversation, Cowherd mentioned:

“What if, in 30 years, we view Brady as Bill Russell? We don’t even argue that Russell is Michael Jordan, but he was part of the greatest, the biggest brand, the best roster. In the next 30 or 40 years, when we see the next two other Mahomes, that we will look at Brady and just say ‘Kraft, Belichick, the culture, the bad division. He’s the most productive player.’”

Wright responded:

“I already believe that Patrick Mahomes plays the position better than anyone’s played it. He doesn’t have the accolades to be able to call him the greatest ever but he doesn’t need seven.”

After watching this exchange, a football fan commented:

“Nick wants to date Mahomes so bad”

Another NFL follower said:

“jesus I didnt think these clowns could be anymore clownish”

Here are other reactions to Cowherd comparing Tom Brady to Bill Russell and Wright declaring Patrick Mahomes the best NFL quarterback ever.

Mahomes and Brady have a 3-3 head-to-head record. But while they have equal wins, Patrick Mahomes never defeated Tom Brady in the postseason.

Brady and the New England Patriots won the 2018 season’s AFC Championship over the Chiefs. Two years later, Brady and the Buccaneers dominated the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV.

Why Nick Wright has an affinity for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Take everything Nick Wright says about Patrick Mahomes with a grain of salt because he is a Kansas City Chiefs fan. He was born and raised in Kansas City before attending Syracuse University. His first job after graduating was in Kansas City’s KCSP 610 AM, wherein he hosted the weekly program What’s Wright with Nick Wright.

Aside from Mahomes, Wright has made arguments in LeBron James’ defense. In a 2022 appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the sports media personality revealed that he is a client of Klutch Sports, founded by the four-time NBA MVP’s close friend and business associate Rich Paul.