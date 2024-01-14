NFL fans were not happy with the Chiefs-Dolphins game streaming exclusively on Peacock when it was announced. And the production quality did nothing to change their minds.

They were not happy with the video quality, which was grainy and when the broadcast began, the sound was not right. The background noise was not any better and streams did not seem to be aligned across locations. While there could be an element of some teething problems in this extreme cold, one expects better in the playoffs.

Fans accordingly took aim at this decision and they did not hold back on their criticism.

Fans slam Peacock and its coverage of the Chiefs-Dolphins Wildcard playoff game

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the NFL for choosing to broadcast the Wildcard game exclusively on Peacock. They came up with a litany of complaints. Here are some of the best responses on the platform.

Is Peacock really trying to benefit from Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce?

When the playoff schedule was announced, Miami traveling to Kansas City was one of the picks of the bunch. The reigning Super Bowl champions would be taking on the most explosive regular season offense. Tyreek Hill would be returning to the place where he won his Super Bowl ring.

But what Peacock was perhaps also hoping is that Taylor Swift fans would pick up the tab if it was exclusively on their platform. Ever since the singing sensation has started dating Travis Kelce, football has picked up in interest with her legions of fans. And knowing that she would be there at Arrowhead, the streaming service figured that it was a way to get some new subscribers.

At least, that was the theory. And lending credence to such thoughts was Peacock's X account, formerly Twitter, choosing to partly market their coverage with a photograph of Taylor Swift.

Officiating the other thing players and fans unhappy with

The choice of streaming platform was not the only thing fans were unhappy with. As has been the story this season, officials were again in focus in this AFC Wildcard game. With the Chiefs leading 13-7 and having a chance to take it to the two-minute warning in the first half, a blatant pass interference on Mecole Hardman was missed by the referees.

Luckily for Kansas City, their defense stood tall and forced a punt on Miami's ensuing drive to give Patrick Mahomes a chance to get another score in the first half.