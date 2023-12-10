Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of Israeli supporters in the ongoing war with Hamas.

Chief of staff and special advisor Adam Neuman announced that he would be wearing these special white, blue, and red shoes in support of Israel and Magen David Adom (the country's Red Cross equivalent) at Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both he and the team were condemned on X/Twitter for purportedly spurning Palestinian Arabs:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who is Adam Neuman? A look at the Ravens executive's career

It is easy to see why Adam Neuman is polarizing: he is one of only a few prominent Jews in the league.

Born and raised in Baltimore (more particularly near where the Baltimore Ravens train), he studied political science at Yeshiva University in New York City. After graduating, he moved to the University of Pennsylvania, where he obtained his master's degree in political administration and attended law school. During that time, he served as an intern for the Minnesota Vikings.

Upon completing his post-graduate studies, Neuman joined Simpson, Thatcher and Bartlett as a corporate associate. He lasted nearly a year before being named chief of staff of the Big 10 conference, a position he would hold for almost four years as it secured a massive $7-billion, three-network media deal and admitted UCLA and USC as members.

During the 2023 NFL offseason, Baltimore named him chief of staff and special advisor to team president Sashi Brown. He remarked on this "homecoming" to the 'Jewish Insider':

“Being a Baltimorean has always been in the fabric of who I am, and I’ve learned a lot from the people who have raised me... Everybody knows how important the Ravens are to the community and how important they are to the welfare of the state. To be a part of a leadership group with the Ravens, really is a dream come true.”

As a Jew, Neuman has a religious view on sports, once telling Jewish website 'Unpacked':

“Judaism and sports both teach you how to win, how to lose like a mensch, how to compete, how to comport yourself in all types of situations.”

He also teaches college athletics at Columbia University in the summer.