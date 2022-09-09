"They look like morons the way they are handling Lamar Jackson" - NFL fans blast Ravens for failing to extend QB's contract ahead of season-opener

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson have been negotiating a possible contract extension for about a year. Before the start of the 2021 NFL season, there were rumors that both sides were interested in an extension, but the season played out and there was still no agreement.

Jackson has been acting as his own agent this offseason and has been dealing with Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta about a contract extension. The quarterback had set Friday, September 9, 2022 as his deadline to come to an agreement. That way, it won't be a distraction as the franchise play their first game on Sunday.

DeCosta released a statement revealing that both sides were unable to come to an agreement. Talks will now commence after the completion of the 2022 NFL season. Their inability to extend their quarterback has Ravens fans fuming on social media. They believe the franchise should have done everything and anything to make it happen.

Here are some of the comments:

Now fans will anxiously wait to see if both sides can agree on keeping the star quarterback in Baltimore.

Will Lamar Jackson play for the Ravens in 2023?

Lamar Jackson - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is entering his fifth season with Baltimore. The Ravens exercised their fifth-year option on Jackson last year, ensuring that they had him through at least the 2022 NFL season.

The quarterback doesn't want his contract negotiations to interfere with his team's success this season. That's why he set a deadline of Friday afternoon. Although the Ravens were unable to offer him the deal that he was looking for, that doesn't necessarily indicate that he will be on the move next season.

Baltimore could use the franchise tag on Jackson for the 2023 NFL season if they are still unable to work out a contract. Just as the Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Dak Prescott to the franchise tag before agreeing to an extension. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also did the same with wide receiver Chris Godwin. While this method of retaining your star players will work, it isn't necessarily what the player or team wants.

With the status of current NFL contracts, players are typically in search of guaranteed money when it comes to contract extensions. The Ravens' level of success in four seasons with Jackson should be enticing for the franchise to agree to terms. However, with salary caps and large contracts, there are always other factors that get in the way of negotiations.

We will see if Lamar Jackson can earn a huge contract as the season progresses.

Edited by John Maxwell