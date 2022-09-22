"Jameis Winston stealing $32.72 worth of crab legs in college got 100x more media coverage" - NFL fans seem to have a problem with lack of coverage of Brett Favre's scandal

Brett Favre and Jameis Winston have a couple of similarities. The first one comes on the football field, where they've both been labeled as gunslingers who perhaps care a little bit less about turnovers than others. The second one is not positive, as they have both been accused of stealing at one point or another.

When Winston was in college and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, he was accused of stealing a little over $30 of crab legs, a story that everyone everywhere was reporting on. Just recently, Favre was accused of misappropriating $5 million from welfare recipients in Mississippi. It has been alleged that Favre worked with the then-governor to divert the funds from welfare to a new volleyball stadium for his daughter's college.

Winston's story was covered ad nauseum, but thus far, the Favre story hasn't quite gotten the same media coverage. This has irked some NFL fans. Here are some of their comments on social media:

Etan Thomas @etanthomas36 The fact that Jameis Winston stealing $32.72 worth of crab legs while in college got 100xs more media coverage than Brett Farve embezzling 5 million dollars from a welfare fund should tell you all you need to know The fact that Jameis Winston stealing $32.72 worth of crab legs while in college got 100xs more media coverage than Brett Farve embezzling 5 million dollars from a welfare fund should tell you all you need to know https://t.co/eGtraNyXmt

Sylvester Holmes @Syholmes @etanthomas36 @Jaboowins @BrettFavre You guys know what Etan means. We are not saying Winston is a model citizen but still we make a valid point. You defend Favre. Thats ok. There is no one who rooted harder for Brett in his final year than i but that doesn’t mean I have to also be his apologist on this one. @etanthomas36 @Jaboowins @BrettFavre You guys know what Etan means. We are not saying Winston is a model citizen but still we make a valid point. You defend Favre. Thats ok. There is no one who rooted harder for Brett in his final year than i but that doesn’t mean I have to also be his apologist on this one.

Donna sparkman🇺🇸💙⚜️ @donna_spackman @etanthomas36 @Jaboowins @BrettFavre Brett is all over sports channels with his Tommy John commercials. He is a Hall of Famer who’s net worth is $100 Million. He could have built that volleyball court by writing a check. Stole from poor & wanted it kept quiet. Much worse @etanthomas36 @Jaboowins @BrettFavre Brett is all over sports channels with his Tommy John commercials. He is a Hall of Famer who’s net worth is $100 Million. He could have built that volleyball court by writing a check. Stole from poor & wanted it kept quiet. Much worse

Ryan K. Richardson @RichardsonKRyan @etanthomas36 @Jaboowins @BrettFavre It’s funny how people are trying so hard to deflect the issue here more people mad that race is in it but don’t see two people broke the law or rule and one was talked about the other is being swept under the rug. @etanthomas36 @Jaboowins @BrettFavre It’s funny how people are trying so hard to deflect the issue here more people mad that race is in it but don’t see two people broke the law or rule and one was talked about the other is being swept under the rug.

Julian Vanbottomhorn @DevilsgmbtFitz @etanthomas36 @Jaboowins @BrettFavre Exactly stealing crab legs is a delicacy and should bring shame to any who do it while stealing money from the poor is a ok and encouraged @etanthomas36 @Jaboowins @BrettFavre Exactly stealing crab legs is a delicacy and should bring shame to any who do it while stealing money from the poor is a ok and encouraged

Whether or not Winston stole stole the crab legs is a legal technicality and it was still only worth $32. Whereas Favre is accused of misappropriating at least $5 million, but potentially more.

Is Jameis Winston the right quarterback for the New Orleans Saints?

Jameis Winston (c) - New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Last year, when Winston was healthy, the New Orleans Saints went 5-2 with him as a starter. This year, they've started out 1-1. He's coming off a pretty poor game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston threw three interceptions in a game that the Saints led for a long time and was tied 3-3 with half the fourth quarter remaining. One interception was returned for a touchdown, a defining moment in what became a 20-10 loss.

Still, the Saints are probably going to be fine with Winston under center. They have an excellent offense around him with the likes of Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. The kneejerk reaction is to wonder whether the Saints need a new quarterback after such a poor game in an important divisional matchup.

There's no chance the Saints are considering benching the former Heisman winner after one game, nor should they. He is prone to throwing interceptions, something they knew before they signed him. Jameis Winston is the only player with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions thrown in one season. But he's also prone to making exceptional plays and making throws that impress everyone. That's the reality with the Saints quarterback, he'll give them both.

The Saints are preparing for their Week 3 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. This is another divisional matchup and one in which they need Jameis Winston to be at his best. It will be interesting to see how he performs in this rivalry game in Charlotte.

