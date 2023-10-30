Bill Belichick's late-career struggles continued in a 17-31 defeat at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

After opening the scoring courtesy of a Mac Jones touchdown pass to Cedrick Bourne, the New England Patriots were outgunned the rest of the way. But the head coach did not help matters by complaining about the officiating, even lashing out at a referee as the second quarter ended:

As a result, massive mockery of Belichick ensued:

What Bill Belichick said about Patriots' loss at Dolphins

For the second time in three seasons, the Patriots have been swept by the Dolphins. And many point to this interception by Jalen Ramsey, who was making his Miami debut, off of Mac Jones as the turning point:

But Bill Belichick refused to be blunt about Jones' future as starting QB, simply saying:

“We all need to play better. We all need to coach and play better.”

The Patriots also surprised everyone by not playing top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster until the fourth quarter, when the game had all but been decided. The one-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler said of his lack of opportunities:

“It is what it is, you know.”

Belichick, however, had other thoughts:

“We played multiple people. Missed two weeks. But we played multiple people. So whichever guy plays less, you’ll ask why that guy didn’t play more and so, we can’t play everybody.”

But what the veteran coach's presser mostly focused on was the litany of seemingly bad calls: Dolphins safety Deshon Elliott gatting away with a helmet-to-helmet hit on DeVante Parker, Smith-Schuster getting flagged for a seemingly legal knockdown on another safety in Brandon Jones, and the Dolphins retaining possession on a fumble.

And he repeatedly told the reporters the same thing:

"You should talk to the officials about that.

"I think you should ask them about it. It doesn’t make a difference what I think.

"Talk to the officials. They're the ones who call them. I’m sure they’ll have an explanation for it.

"Yeah... talk to the officials about it. What do you want me to do?"

Next up for the Patriots are the similarly-struggling Washington Commanders on November 5.