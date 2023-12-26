Before Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson took the field on Christmas, Emmanuel Acho said he trusted Purdy more than Jackson. However, after the Baltimore Ravens outplayed the San Francisco 49ers, Acho declared Jackson as the MVP, resulting in fans trolling the analyst.

During his preview of the game on FS1's Speak last Friday, Acho explained:

"Brock Purdy, over the last 375 days, has done everything in order for you to trust him more than Lamar Jackson. December 11, 2022, Brock Purdy made his first start. Since then, he has had more playoff wins than Jackson. Since then, he has played at a higher level."

And then the game happened. The Baltimore Ravens tormented Purdy to the tune of four sacks and four interceptions before he was withdrawn with a stinger and replaced by Sam Darnold in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Jackson shined against the San Francisco 49ers with third-quarter touchdown passes to Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers.

The final score was 33-19 for the AFC's current no. 1 team.

During the rout, the former linebacker started to change his mind.

And after the game ended, he conceded and backtracked completely.

Unsurprisingly, Acho was condemned by NFL fans:

Can Brock Purdy, 49ers defeat Ravens in hypothetical Super Bowl LVIII clash? Analyst weighs in

The game had been billed as a preview of a potential Super Bowl LVIII matchup, but it turned out to be anything but that. While the 49ers remain a formidable team with a stacked roster, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco says the defeat should serve as a wake-up call.

"The 49ers did not look Super Bowl-ready on Monday night. The Ravens were stronger, faster and more aggressive. They completely overwhelmed the 49ers for most of the game," Maiocco said.

It was up to Brock Purdy to overcome the Ravens' defense, which he did not do on Christmas.

"Purdy has to be able to figure out all the things about the Ravens’ defense that gave him problems. He never appeared comfortable against the league’s top defense."

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan confident that Brock Purdy will rebound after loss to Ravens

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is confident that the former 'Mr. Irrelevant' will rebound from both his injury and poor performance. Speaking to reporters after the game, Shanahan said (via NFL.com):

"I know he was disappointed not being able to finish it there, but given that stinger again, I just wanted to keep him out of there. Ready for him to bounce back next week."

Purdy, meanwhile, promised to reflect on the loss and get better.

"Our team came ready to play, and for me to make some decisions like that, it pains me and it's not fair to these guys. I have to realize that and understand that," he said (via ESPN).

The 49ers play the Washington Commanders next.

