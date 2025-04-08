Geno Smith left the Seattle Seahawks via trade during the offseason, but it would appear that some scars are still open. The quarterback, who's now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, hinted to a "lack of respect" from the organization during his time there.

Smith had one year left on his contract. The coaching staff assembled in 2024 was not the same one that signed him in previous seasons, and after contract discussions, he was traded. The new Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll, coached the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023 and signed Geno.

After his statement was published on Twitter, NFL fans criticized the quarterback for his words. A lifelong backup, he received an opportunity to become a starter for the Seahawks in 2022.

Fans trolled him for speaking as though he were an elite quarterback:

"Geno talking like he’s Mahomes", trolled one fan.

"Seahawks fans told me it was the best culture in the league?" was another trolling tweet.

"He’s not good enough to be saying this" resumed the general reactions.

The Raiders sensed an opportunity to acquire a veteran quarterback instead of searching the market. Las Vegas sent a third-round pick to Seattle for Geno Smith, allowing them to explore other options for the position during the 2025 NFL draft.

Geno Smith's contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders

After a few weeks of discussion, the veteran quarterback extended his deal with Las Vegas. He already had one year left on his deal, but will now be with the Raiders for three years.

Per Spotrac, the contract is worth $75 million but has many more incentives attached, which could take the total value to $85.5 million. He also has a large portion of the deal ($66.5 million) guaranteed.

Geno Smith told Albert Breer that his issue with the Seahawks was not only related to the average-per-year money, but also with the structure, with no money guaranteed after the first year of the deal. This was clearly a key point of discussion during his negotiations with Las Vegas, who guaranteed him a huge part of the total value.

