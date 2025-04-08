  • home icon
  NFL fans call out Geno Smith for throwing shade at Seahawks after $75,000,000 Raiders move -"Geno talking like he's Mahomes"

NFL fans call out Geno Smith for throwing shade at Seahawks after $75,000,000 Raiders move -"Geno talking like he’s Mahomes"

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Apr 08, 2025 06:04 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Geno Smith - Source: Getty
Geno Smith seems unhappy with his former team - Source: Getty

Geno Smith left the Seattle Seahawks via trade during the offseason, but it would appear that some scars are still open. The quarterback, who's now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, hinted to a "lack of respect" from the organization during his time there.

Smith had one year left on his contract. The coaching staff assembled in 2024 was not the same one that signed him in previous seasons, and after contract discussions, he was traded. The new Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll, coached the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023 and signed Geno.

After his statement was published on Twitter, NFL fans criticized the quarterback for his words. A lifelong backup, he received an opportunity to become a starter for the Seahawks in 2022.

Fans trolled him for speaking as though he were an elite quarterback:

"Geno talking like he’s Mahomes", trolled one fan.
"Seahawks fans told me it was the best culture in the league?" was another trolling tweet.
"He’s not good enough to be saying this" resumed the general reactions.

The Raiders sensed an opportunity to acquire a veteran quarterback instead of searching the market. Las Vegas sent a third-round pick to Seattle for Geno Smith, allowing them to explore other options for the position during the 2025 NFL draft.

Geno Smith's contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders

After a few weeks of discussion, the veteran quarterback extended his deal with Las Vegas. He already had one year left on his deal, but will now be with the Raiders for three years.

Per Spotrac, the contract is worth $75 million but has many more incentives attached, which could take the total value to $85.5 million. He also has a large portion of the deal ($66.5 million) guaranteed.

Geno Smith told Albert Breer that his issue with the Seahawks was not only related to the average-per-year money, but also with the structure, with no money guaranteed after the first year of the deal. This was clearly a key point of discussion during his negotiations with Las Vegas, who guaranteed him a huge part of the total value.

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
