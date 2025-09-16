  • home icon
  "Never saw Tom Brady do this" - NFL fans call out Patrick Mahomes partying at birthday celebrations with wife Brittany, Travis Kelce after Chiefs loss

"Never saw Tom Brady do this" - NFL fans call out Patrick Mahomes partying at birthday celebrations with wife Brittany, Travis Kelce after Chiefs loss

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 16, 2025 01:00 GMT
Travis Kelce parties with the Mahomeses after losing Super Bowl LIX rematch agaisnt Eagles - vai Getty/CMS
Travis Kelce parties with the Mahomeses after losing Super Bowl LIX rematch agaisnt Eagles - vai Getty/CMS

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs may lost their Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles 17-20 on Sunday, but that apparently did not dampen their mood completely.

On Monday, images emerged of the star quarterback celebrating his 30th birthday early at 1587 Prime, the restaurant that he co-founded and co-owns with Travis Kelce. They were joined by his wife Brittany and former basketball player Chandler Parsons:

Fans, however, were less than positive:

"Yea we’re done for," one lamented.
"Yikes nobody wants to see this after that performance," another groaned.
"Hearing Travis dropped his piece of cake. Then threw a tantrum," another "claimed.

Reacting to Mahomes' performance on Monday's episode of NFL Live, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky said:

“There's no more Patrick Mahomes can do through two weeks. I'd argue he's played pretty darn good against two really good defenses, and the Chiefs are 0-2. They're 0-2. He's not been perfect, but he's played pretty well. He leads their team in rushing, no one's open, there's poor spacing in their pass game.”
Patrick Mahomes speaks up on Chiefs' offensive struggles

One glaring factoid about Patrick Mahomes in 2025 is that he has recorded 123 rushing yards across the first two games - more than the rest of the team combined. Against the Eagles alone, he had 66, while Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco combined for a measly 53.

And he had to do it while the opposing defense was finding ways to prevent him from sitting on his throws, forcing him to scramble. In his post-game presser, he expressed his hope that the Chiefs would regain their aerial explosivity:

“I’m just trying to win, so whatever it takes, I’ll do it. It’s been running a few times earlier this season, but we’ll get back to passing the ball again, and hopefully get better at it as the season goes on.”

They next visit the New York Giants this coming Sunday. That team has had one of the worst offenses over the past few years, but currently boasts a monstrous pass-rushing quartet of nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rushers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter. Head Andy Reid expressed confidence in a win:

“This is a good group. They have good leadership, and they’ll stay together and they’ll work hard on cleaning things up. There’s nobody more aware of it than the guys. We’ll make sure we get back to the drawing board.”

Kickoff for the game is at 8:20 pm ET/7:20 pm CT on NBC.

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

