"Never saw Tom Brady do this" - NFL fans call out Patrick Mahomes partying at birthday celebrations with wife Brittany, Travis Kelce after Chiefs loss

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs may lost their Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles 17-20 on Sunday, but that apparently did not dampen their mood completely.On Monday, images emerged of the star quarterback celebrating his 30th birthday early at 1587 Prime, the restaurant that he co-founded and co-owns with Travis Kelce. They were joined by his wife Brittany and former basketball player Chandler Parsons:Fans, however, were less than positive:Sean @seankolo992LINKI never saw Tom Brady do thisMLB Koreem 🦅💍💍 @RipKoreem_LINKImagine smiling after a lossswap that @MrSplashman99_LINK0-2 throwing parties&quot;Yea we’re done for,&quot; one lamented.&quot;Yikes nobody wants to see this after that performance,&quot; another groaned.&quot;Hearing Travis dropped his piece of cake. Then threw a tantrum,&quot; another &quot;claimed.Reacting to Mahomes' performance on Monday's episode of NFL Live, former quarterback Dan Orlovsky said:“There's no more Patrick Mahomes can do through two weeks. I'd argue he's played pretty darn good against two really good defenses, and the Chiefs are 0-2. They're 0-2. He's not been perfect, but he's played pretty well. He leads their team in rushing, no one's open, there's poor spacing in their pass game.”Patrick Mahomes speaks up on Chiefs' offensive strugglesOne glaring factoid about Patrick Mahomes in 2025 is that he has recorded 123 rushing yards across the first two games - more than the rest of the team combined. Against the Eagles alone, he had 66, while Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco combined for a measly 53.And he had to do it while the opposing defense was finding ways to prevent him from sitting on his throws, forcing him to scramble. In his post-game presser, he expressed his hope that the Chiefs would regain their aerial explosivity:“I’m just trying to win, so whatever it takes, I’ll do it. It’s been running a few times earlier this season, but we’ll get back to passing the ball again, and hopefully get better at it as the season goes on.”They next visit the New York Giants this coming Sunday. That team has had one of the worst offenses over the past few years, but currently boasts a monstrous pass-rushing quartet of nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rushers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter. Head Andy Reid expressed confidence in a win:“This is a good group. They have good leadership, and they’ll stay together and they’ll work hard on cleaning things up. There’s nobody more aware of it than the guys. We’ll make sure we get back to the drawing board.”Kickoff for the game is at 8:20 pm ET/7:20 pm CT on NBC.