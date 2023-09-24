NFL fans have never been fond of the league's referees. To be fair, the officiating crews haven't given fans much to agree with through the years. In the first slate of Week 3 games on Sunday, the referee calls in particular games was called into question.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was called out-of-bounds. In a still shot of the play, Cooper can be seen just a few feet from the official and his feet clearly in bounds.

There was a missed pass interference call in the AFC East matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas was going for a pass from quarterback Mac Jones.

The New York Jets' Michael Carter II was clearly guilty of pass interference. Yet, it wasn't called. NFL fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, discussed their unhappiness with the officials and the blatant missed calls that were made on Sunday afternoon.

One fan in particular called for "A.I." referees. Another said the referees should be held accountable for missed calls. One fan suggested the league officials be fined for their errors as players are typically fined for breaking rules. Every season, fans and even players in the league call for a change with the officiating crews. The most recent incidents will only amp up those requests.

How much do NFL referees get paid?

Referees in the National Football League are considered part-time employees. Their schedule consists of preseason and regular-season agmes, while some are chosen to work playoff games as well.

Referees typically have other jobs outside of officiating football games. Current and former NFL players have called for the league to change the rules and make the position full-time. Both the NBA and MLB currently employ their referees as full-time.

Referees' current salary hasn't been listed in recent seasons. But, according to Sporting News, the officials in the National Football League were said to make between $150,000 and $209,000 in the 2019-20 season. The officials are also given a 401K retirement plan as part of their benefits from the league.

While that's more than most what American households make in annual salaries, these officials still hold other jobs. Some are real estate agents, non-profit CEOs, teachers, customer service representatives and much more.