  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Beyond absurd," "Refs love Mahomes": NFL fans call out referees for overturning "blatant" PI call after Patrick Mahomes "complains" with officials

"Beyond absurd," "Refs love Mahomes": NFL fans call out referees for overturning "blatant" PI call after Patrick Mahomes "complains" with officials

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:16 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Patrick mahomes somehow "works his magic" with NFL officials - Source: Getty

Today's NFL referees seem unable to shake off the notions that they are helping the Kansas City Chiefs win. And one play during Monday's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars summed it up succinctly.

Ad

When star quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the first quarter for a touchdown, JuJu Smith-Schuster ran into Eric Murray for a block. It was initially ruled pass interference, but later overturned:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

And the fans thought that the defending AFC champion had managed to talk their way into getting the call changed:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Not a great look for the officials or NFL, never beating the allegations," one rued.
"This league is a joke," another raged.
"Cheating disguised as a legal play," another claimed.

Mahomes had a strong outing to end the first half, completing 14 passes for 164 yards and the aforementioned touchdown and rushing once for nine yards for another score.

Conversing with officials was something that he had discussed during media availability on Wednesday:

“More than anything, they’re just communicating different things that they’re seeing, and you might ask alignment stuff or the motion type things and the timings and stuff like that just to make sure that we’re doing everything the right way and everything the way that we’re supposed to.”
About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications