"Beyond absurd," "Refs love Mahomes": NFL fans call out referees for overturning "blatant" PI call after Patrick Mahomes "complains" with officials

Today's NFL referees seem unable to shake off the notions that they are helping the Kansas City Chiefs win. And one play during Monday's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars summed it up succinctly.When star quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the first quarter for a touchdown, JuJu Smith-Schuster ran into Eric Murray for a block. It was initially ruled pass interference, but later overturned:And the fans thought that the defending AFC champion had managed to talk their way into getting the call changed:Steve Czaban @czabeLINKIts beyond absurd now.Brett James @thebrettjames1LINKThe most obvious PI ever, but the refs love MahomesBaddogSports @MrBaddog7676LINK@CTPhDinSports I love Mahomes, but that was blatant offensive PI&quot;Not a great look for the officials or NFL, never beating the allegations,&quot; one rued.&quot;This league is a joke,&quot; another raged.&quot;Cheating disguised as a legal play,&quot; another claimed.Mahomes had a strong outing to end the first half, completing 14 passes for 164 yards and the aforementioned touchdown and rushing once for nine yards for another score.Conversing with officials was something that he had discussed during media availability on Wednesday:“More than anything, they’re just communicating different things that they’re seeing, and you might ask alignment stuff or the motion type things and the timings and stuff like that just to make sure that we’re doing everything the right way and everything the way that we’re supposed to.”