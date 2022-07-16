"Nah you d***riding crazy for this one" - NFL fans call out RGIII for claiming he'll take Lamar Jackson over Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to start a franchise

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are seen as some of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.

The trio would be at the top of the list to start a franchise with for anyone considering that possibility. However, Robert Griffin III has caused a stir with his social media post. Griffin posted via his Twitter account a list of five quarterbacks who he would start an NFL franchise with.

He had Justin Herbert at five and Joe Burrow at four, but it was his next three choices that have caused the most uproar. Griffen has Lamar Jackson at number one, ahead of Mahomes and Allen.

This caught the attention of NFL fans everywhere, with one fan saying that Griffin is crazy to have made this selection.

"Nah you d*** riding crazy for this one. Lamar is top 10 but not the #1 QB to start a franchise with."

Shazam⚡ @billy2shazam Robert Griffin III @RGIII Top 5 QBs to Start a Franchise With



Thoughts? Top 5 QBs to Start a Franchise WithThoughts? https://t.co/qMg6bJoKqs Nah you dick riding crazy for this one. Lamar is top 10 but not the # 1 QB to start a franchise with twitter.com/rgiii/status/1… Nah you dick riding crazy for this one. Lamar is top 10 but not the # 1 QB to start a franchise with twitter.com/rgiii/status/1…

This was far from being the only reaction to the list issued by Robert Griffin III. Responses poured in on the social media platform. Here is a selection of some tweets.

Noah @NDrake05 @RGIII @JoshAllenQB @JoeyB @Ravens @Chiefs

A. He is the best QB in the league and is still really young

B. He is the only one out of those that has won a SB @chargers Not sure why you wouldn't put Mahomes at the top bcA. He is the best QB in the league and is still really youngB. He is the only one out of those that has won a SB @RGIII @JoshAllenQB @JoeyB @Ravens @Chiefs @chargers Not sure why you wouldn't put Mahomes at the top bc A. He is the best QB in the league and is still really youngB. He is the only one out of those that has won a SB

Steven Ellis @49YardDashSteve @RGIII @JoshAllenQB @JoeyB @Ravens @Chiefs

Herbert and Burrow are also just as obviously 3 and 4 in whatever order.

You can make an argument for Lamar after that. @chargers Mahomes and Allen are obviously 1 and 2 in whatever order.Herbert and Burrow are also just as obviously 3 and 4 in whatever order.You can make an argument for Lamar after that. @RGIII @JoshAllenQB @JoeyB @Ravens @Chiefs @chargers Mahomes and Allen are obviously 1 and 2 in whatever order. Herbert and Burrow are also just as obviously 3 and 4 in whatever order. You can make an argument for Lamar after that.

Drew Bowman @LAramsFan46 @RGIII @JoshAllenQB @JoeyB @Ravens @Chiefs



1. Josh Allen

2. Patrick Mahomes

3. Justin Herbert

4. Joe Burrow

5. Lamar Jackson



Honorable Mention: Aaron Rodgers



If it weren’t for his late start and current age. He’d be 1. @chargers I don’t disagree with what qbs you picked, I disagree with the order1. Josh Allen2. Patrick Mahomes3. Justin Herbert4. Joe Burrow5. Lamar JacksonHonorable Mention: Aaron RodgersIf it weren’t for his late start and current age. He’d be 1. @RGIII @JoshAllenQB @JoeyB @Ravens @Chiefs @chargers I don’t disagree with what qbs you picked, I disagree with the order1. Josh Allen2. Patrick Mahomes3. Justin Herbert4. Joe Burrow5. Lamar JacksonHonorable Mention: Aaron Rodgers If it weren’t for his late start and current age. He’d be 1.

Lamar Jackson facing huge 2022 season

Lamar Jackson

Coming off an injury last year, many feel that the 25-year-old has something to prove. While some still see Jackson as more of a runner than a passer due to his playing style, there needs to be serious improvement in 2022.

His contract situation is another odd thing. Representing himself, the Ravens want to throw the bag at him (rightly so). However, the 25-year-old seems reluctant to accept a big payday due to the fact that he has not brought a Super Bowl to Baltimore.

That will make it even more difficult this season after the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals. That was a big weapon lost.

The division is also tough, with the Bengals being most people's favorites, closely followed by the Browns (depending on what happens with Watson), and then the Steelers.

2022 is shaping up as a defining year for Jackson as he looks to get back to his MVP form of 2019. Will he be able to lead the Ravens to the playoffs and perhaps even further? Time will tell.

