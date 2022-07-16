"Nah you d***riding crazy for this one" - NFL fans call out RGIII for claiming he'll take Lamar Jackson over Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen to start a franchise

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen are seen as some of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL.
The trio would be at the top of the list to start a franchise with for anyone considering that possibility. However, Robert Griffin III has caused a stir with his social media post. Griffin posted via his Twitter account a list of five quarterbacks who he would start an NFL franchise with.
He had Justin Herbert at five and Joe Burrow at four, but it was his next three choices that have caused the most uproar. Griffen has Lamar Jackson at number one, ahead of Mahomes and Allen.
This caught the attention of NFL fans everywhere, with one fan saying that Griffin is crazy to have made this selection.
"Nah you d*** riding crazy for this one. Lamar is top 10 but not the #1 QB to start a franchise with."
This was far from being the only reaction to the list issued by Robert Griffin III. Responses poured in on the social media platform. Here is a selection of some tweets.
Lamar Jackson facing huge 2022 season
Coming off an injury last year, many feel that the 25-year-old has something to prove. While some still see Jackson as more of a runner than a passer due to his playing style, there needs to be serious improvement in 2022.
His contract situation is another odd thing. Representing himself, the Ravens want to throw the bag at him (rightly so). However, the 25-year-old seems reluctant to accept a big payday due to the fact that he has not brought a Super Bowl to Baltimore.
That will make it even more difficult this season after the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals. That was a big weapon lost.
The division is also tough, with the Bengals being most people's favorites, closely followed by the Browns (depending on what happens with Watson), and then the Steelers.
2022 is shaping up as a defining year for Jackson as he looks to get back to his MVP form of 2019. Will he be able to lead the Ravens to the playoffs and perhaps even further? Time will tell.