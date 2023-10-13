Taylor Swift has been a lucky charm for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. The defending Super Bowl champions have won all three games that the 12-time Grammy Award winner has attended this season. That count includes their Week 6 Thursday Night Football victory over the Denver Broncos.

It’s undeniable that Swift has brought massive attention to Kelce and the league. His jersey sales and Instagram followers have increased exponentially since Swift accepted his invitation to watch his Week 3 game at Arrowhead Stadium. However, Swifties must catch up with the game’s terminology.

Football fans call out Swifties for incorrect football terms

Travis Kelce caught a 40-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to start their second drive in the game. It was a massive gain that had Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hugging in celebration. However, MLFootball shared that Swifties might need to correct their football dictionary.

They tweeted a screenshot wherein the Taylor Swift Updates Twitter account posted after Kelce’s catch:

“Taylor and Brittany Mahomes after Travis intercepted!”

That social media post had one football fan commenting:

“Tell them to stop watching the game”

Another Twitter user said:

“lol there are some that are educating the others lol”

Here are other comments on that blunder after Travis Kelce’s big play.

Unfortunately, the drive that started with that Travis Kelce catch ended in an interception when Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons telegraphed Patrick Mahomes’ pass intended for Skyy Moore. Despite that pick, the Chiefs won their 16th straight game against the Broncos, 19-8.

Kelce was the best player for the Kansas City Chiefs offense, finishing with nine catches for 124 yards. It’s his first 100-yard game this season. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney caught the Chiefs’ lone touchdown in this Thursday Night Football game.

The Chiefs defense also swarmed around Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson all game, leading to four sacks and seven quarterback hits. They also intercepted two of Wilson’s passes while limiting him to 13 completions for 95 yards.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are on a roll

This victory extends the Chiefs’ winning streak to five games. With Travis Kelce sidelined due to a hyperextended knee, Kansas City dropped their season opener to the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

Since then, they have started to look like the squad that won two of the last four Super Bowls. They are humming on offense, ranking ninth in points (24.5) and seventh in total yards (381) per game. They also limit opponents to 14.7 points per game, the second-best rate this season.

Kelce and the Chiefs will try to extend their winning streak when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.