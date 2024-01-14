Tyreek Hill has been a man among boys this season. He led the league with 1,799 receiving yards, his second consecutive 1,700-yard season. His 13 touchdown catches are tied at the top with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans.

Hill is also fourth in yards after the catch with 652. The All-Pro wideout will majorly affect the Miami Dolphins' success in the Wild Card Round. But while he has been in a league of his own, football fans are calling out his decision to flex his toughness despite freezing conditions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyreek Hill comes out in a T-shirt despite sub-zero temperature

There has been much talk regarding the weather during the postseason game between the Dolphins and the hosts, the Kansas City Chiefs. The forecast at kickoff is minus-1 degrees with a wind chill that could reach negative-30 degrees Fahrenheit.

Despite that situation, Tyreek Hill went through warm-ups without a jacket or even sleeves on. ESPN's Jeff Darlington tweeted a video of Hill going through progressions as if the cold weather doesn't bother him.

Expand Tweet

This decision by one of the game's best wide receivers had one football fan commenting:

“This is incredibly stupid. You don’t look like a tough guy. Frost bite can occur in less than 15 minutes in this weather. All you’re showing is your toxic masculinity.”

Expand Tweet

Another NFL follower mentioned while sharing a graphic about the five coldest games in NFL history.

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Tyreek Hill's mind-over-matter approach during prep time for their playoff game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Tyreek Hill has played the last two seasons for the Miami Dolphins, he did play six seasons and won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs. Payback will be on his mind against the team that did not give him the lucrative contract he deserved.

Mother Nature could be the biggest foe for Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins

While the Chiefs have struggled leading into the postseason, they are still a formidable foe because of their championship experience. But aside from beating Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and company, the Dolphins must also deal with the cold.

A team accustomed to warm, sunny weather like Miami might be bothered by the sub-zero temperature. Playing well under unfavorable conditions could be the biggest test for Hill and the Dolphins.

Speaking of Hill, he still isn't wearing a sleeve despite already being in full uniform, as shown in NBC Peacock's pre-game footage.