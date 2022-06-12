"He the only person who make Hollywood look tall" - NFL fans react to images from Kyler Murray's workout with Marquise Brown

Kyler Murray worked with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the pair shared their workout video on social media. In turn, NFL fans took to social media themselves to share their thoughts on the Arizona Cardinals quarterback and the workout images.

This Baltimore Ravens fan said that the Cardinals quarterback is the only person who makes Hollywood look tall:

off @NOWEH99 @PFF_Fantasy @K1 kyler the only person who make hollywood look tall @PFF_Fantasy @K1 kyler the only person who make hollywood look tall

A Detroit Lions fan asked if the team could play the Cardinals quarterback and wide receiver duo in 17 games per season:

Here, a sports fan commented that the Arizona wideout looking big next to Murray is hilarious:

StraightTalkSports @StraightTalkSp1 @PFF_Fantasy @K1 Hollywood Brown looking big next to Kyler Murray is hilarious @PFF_Fantasy @K1 Hollywood Brown looking big next to Kyler Murray is hilarious

This Miami Dolphins fan asked which player is 5 feet 10 inches and which one is 5 feet 9 inches, or if they are both 5 feet 8 inches:

Revo1🐬🐬 @WCoastFinsFan @PFF_Fantasy @K1 🤣🤣which player is 5 ft 10in.? Which player is 5ft 9in. Are they both 5ft 8in? @PFF_Fantasy @K1 🤣🤣which player is 5 ft 10in.? Which player is 5ft 9in. Are they both 5ft 8in?

A Green Bay Packers fan thinks that the Arizona quarterback cannot see the middle of the field:

A fan of the Oklahoma Sooners loves both players, who are former Sooners:

This fan, perhaps jokingly, observed that the quarterback is built like him but he never works out:

A Cardinals fan said that they wish they could get that jacked playing video games:

Here, a New England Patriots fan said that the word dumpster was missing before the fire in the photo:

This Cleveland Browns fan responded that there is a huge doubt as to whether the duo will be on fire this season:

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals

Kyler Murray

Murray will enter his fourth season in the league, starting 46 games for Arizona since he was drafted number one overall by the franchise in the 2019 NFL Draft. He currently has one year remaining on his rookie contract and is seeking an extension.

He was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2019 season, throwing for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Murray also had four touchdowns on the ground that season as well.

Murray has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and has finished in the top 15 in passing yards in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Arizona traded for Brown from the Ravens as Cardinals' three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 season due to a league suspension. Nonetheless, we'll see how the reunited Sooners fare early on this season for the Cardinals.

