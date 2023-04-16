Last night, the Miami Dolphins added another target for QB Tua Tagovailoa to throw to. The Dolphins signed free agent wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

Anderson played for the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals last season. He joins a receiver core that includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and Braxton Berrios. Anderson will likely compete for a roster spot with River Cracraft, Wilson, and Erik Ezukanam.

Following the signing of Anderson, Hill gave his approval on Sunday morning on Twitter. Hill tweeted the news and said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes sir."

Fans reacted to Hill's approval of the signing and some made fun of him, thinking Anderson won't thrive in Miami:

Thanosiscoming @Thanosiscoming2 @cheetah He was trouble with Carolina, trouble with arizona,...leave him alone... @cheetah He was trouble with Carolina, trouble with arizona,...leave him alone...

broncos fan @broncosfan9912 @cheetah Don’t mean none he full of drama and y’all gonna suck @cheetah Don’t mean none he full of drama and y’all gonna suck

p @PS99933 @cheetah Bruh he gonna take your targets and drop every pass. He’s ass fam @cheetah Bruh he gonna take your targets and drop every pass. He’s ass fam

michael james @michealdinozzo @cheetah all that speed just for yall to lose to Mac Jones 16-10 @cheetah all that speed just for yall to lose to Mac Jones 16-10

Anderson legally changed his name from Robbie to Chosen last month. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals from the Carolina Panthers midway through last season and struggled to be productive. He recorded two receptions for 10 yards in six games with Arizona.

Chosen Anderson is hoping to rejuvenate his career with the Miami Dolphins

Chosen Anderson during Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Can Chosen Anderson is just two seasons removed from his 1,000 yard campaign with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. He set a career high in receiving yards, recording 1,096 receiving yards on 95 receptions in 2020.

In 2021, Anderson was much less productive as he caught 53 receptions for 519 yards but scored five touchdowns.

Anderson struggled this past season with the Panthers and Cardinals. In six games with the Panthers last season, Anderson recorded 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson requested a trade from the team, and on October 17, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 sixth-round and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. He only recorded two receptions for 10 yards in six games with Arizona.

They released him this offseason on March 8.

Anderson has a chance to make an impact in Miami's offense as defenses will focus on covering Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If Anderson makes the roster, he could see more oppurtunities on the field as teams are set to cover Miami's two speedsters.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : Do you think Chosen Anderson will have a decent outing in 2023 with the Miami Dolphins? Yes No 0 votes