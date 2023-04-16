Create

“Bro sucks”- NFL fans clown Tyreek Hill after Dolphins WR gives approval to Chosen Anderson’s signing

By Robert Gullo
Modified Apr 16, 2023 17:54 GMT
Tyreek Hill, left, Chosen Anderson, right
Last night, the Miami Dolphins added another target for QB Tua Tagovailoa to throw to. The Dolphins signed free agent wide receiver Chosen Anderson.

Anderson played for the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals last season. He joins a receiver core that includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and Braxton Berrios. Anderson will likely compete for a roster spot with River Cracraft, Wilson, and Erik Ezukanam.

Following the signing of Anderson, Hill gave his approval on Sunday morning on Twitter. Hill tweeted the news and said:

"Yes sir."
yes sir twitter.com/nfl/status/164…

Fans reacted to Hill's approval of the signing and some made fun of him, thinking Anderson won't thrive in Miami:

@cheetah Bro sucks
@cheetah Hyped for mid??
@cheetah tyreek he isn’t good
@cheetah He was trouble with Carolina, trouble with arizona,...leave him alone...
More like "Why Sir?" ! I reckon Cedric Wilson shall part! 🤔 Can we get O-Line help for Uno? You know... twitter.com/cheetah/status…
@cheetah He’s mid
@cheetah No sir
@cheetah Don’t mean none he full of drama and y’all gonna suck
@cheetah Bruh he gonna take your targets and drop every pass. He’s ass fam
@cheetah all that speed just for yall to lose to Mac Jones 16-10

Anderson legally changed his name from Robbie to Chosen last month. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals from the Carolina Panthers midway through last season and struggled to be productive. He recorded two receptions for 10 yards in six games with Arizona.

Chosen Anderson is hoping to rejuvenate his career with the Miami Dolphins

Chosen Anderson during Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Can Chosen Anderson is just two seasons removed from his 1,000 yard campaign with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. He set a career high in receiving yards, recording 1,096 receiving yards on 95 receptions in 2020.

In 2021, Anderson was much less productive as he caught 53 receptions for 519 yards but scored five touchdowns.

Anderson struggled this past season with the Panthers and Cardinals. In six games with the Panthers last season, Anderson recorded 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson requested a trade from the team, and on October 17, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 sixth-round and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. He only recorded two receptions for 10 yards in six games with Arizona.

They released him this offseason on March 8.

youtube-cover

Anderson has a chance to make an impact in Miami's offense as defenses will focus on covering Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If Anderson makes the roster, he could see more oppurtunities on the field as teams are set to cover Miami's two speedsters.

